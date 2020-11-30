Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maple Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global maple water market exhibited strong growth during 2014-2019. The global maple water market is to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Maple water refers to a clear liquid, or sap, extracted and collected from maple trees. It is a rich source of phytochemicals and other essential nutrients, such as calcium, manganese, potassium, magnesium, iron, thiamin, riboflavin and phosphorus. It is also low in sugar and contains high amounts of electrolytes and antioxidants that aid in providing additional hydration, boosting immunity, preventing degenerative diseases and improving digestion. Maple water is usually available in packaged bottles and is offered in flavored and unflavored variants that can be used in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, soups, sorbets, ice creams and marinades.
Significant growth in the food and beverage industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among the masses is providing a thrust to the market growth. With changing lifestyles and dietary habits, there is an increasing preference for organic and plant-based beverages instead of carbonated drinks, juices and sparkling drinks.
In line with this, maple water is also gaining traction as a weight management and sports recovery drink, due to its low-calorie and high electrolyte content. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technologies have enabled vendors to improve product quality and packaging designs to cater to a wide consumer base with diversified requirements.
Other factors, including increasing product demand for the manufacturing of natural sweeteners, maple syrup, butter, liqueur and baked desserts, along with the aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers and easy product availability through proliferating online retail channels, are expected to drive the market further.
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global maple water market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. The report has categorized the market based on region, product, packaging type and sales channel.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Maple Water Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Flavored
6.2 Unflavored
7 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
7.1 Tetra-Packs
7.2 Bottles
7.3 Pouches
7.4 Cans
8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
8.1 Direct Sales
8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.3 Convenience Stores
8.4 Online Stores
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
