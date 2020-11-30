Dublin, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Turbine Components Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wind turbine components market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global wind turbine components market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Wind turbine components refer to the devices used for converting kinetic energy generated from the wind to electric energy. It consists of an anemometer to measure the speed of the wind and transmit the data, multiple blades to rotate and cause the rotor to spin, a brake to stop the rotor mechanically, electrically or hydraulically, a controller to start up and shut off the machine, a generator and a gearbox.



The turbine also consists of a nacelle, drive train, power transformer and yaw, pitch, lubrication, and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. These components are usually manufactured using stainless steel, fiberglass, resin, iron, copper, aluminum, and plastic to protect the turbines from weathering and corrosion, thereby enhancing the components' longevity and ensuring reliable functioning.



The increasing demand for renewable sources of energy, along with the growing electricity requirements across the globe, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Due to rising environmental consciousness among the masses, there is an increasing adoption of wind energy systems for power generation in green buildings, which is contributing to the market growth.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of 3D printed components, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Manufacturers are using innovating 3D printing technology to create cost-effective and more durable rotor blades with improved design capabilities and greater energy absorption.



Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies promoting sustainable infrastructural development, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wind turbine components market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wind turbine components market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the wind turbine type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the wind farm type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wind turbine components market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wind Turbine Components Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Rotator Blade

6.2 Gearbox

6.3 Generator

6.4 Nacelle

6.5 Tower



7 Market Breakup by Wind Turbine Type:

7.1 Grid Connected

7.2 Standalone



8 Market Breakup by Wind Farm Type

8.1 Onshore

8.2 Offshore



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Enercon GmbH

GE Renewable Energy

Nordex SE

Northern Power Systems Corp. (Distributed Energy Systems Corp.)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Siemens AG)

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

United Power Inc. (United Power Technology)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

