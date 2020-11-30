New York, NY, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “ABS Alloys Market By Product (Bonded, Coated, and Super), By Material (Natural, and Synthetic), By End-User (Automotive, Metal Fabrication, Machinery, Electronics, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global ABS Alloys market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. Some of the top market players are Lotte, Chimei, Cheil Industries, Polymer Technology & Services, Techno polymer, and others.

The Global ABS Alloys Market Is Driven By Growing Demand In The Electronics And Automotive Industries

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene alloy is an alloy which is formed by blending acrylonitrile butadiene styrene and other metals in an identified amount. Polyethylene Terephthalate ABS alloys and Polycarbonate ABS Alloys are the two major types of ABS Alloys. It is a kind of resin which is having molding performance and mechanical properties. Thermoplastics, having superior properties such as creep resistance, heat resistance, high impact strength, good dimensional stability, transparency, non-toxicity, low water absorption, good dielectric properties, ageing resistance, easy coloration, and strong electrical insulation are polyethylene terephthalate and polycarbonate.

Better thermal stability is present in ABS alloys. Therefore, it is applied in the manufacturing of household appliances, communication equipment, aerospace, and computers, office equipment, construction, and lighting equipment, camera and medical equipment, and optical fibers. ABS alloys are typically used in the automotive industry. In this industry, it is utilized in applications such as the love box, the middle console, knee bolster, overhead console, and lower instrument panels. Properties such as heat resistance and high strength make it possible for these alloys to be used in exterior, interior, and lighting systems for automobiles.

Increased demand for ABS alloys has prompted researchers in the automotive and household appliance industries to produce new and improved alloys with excellent mechanical properties, and chemical resistance, ultra-low gloss, free-spraying, and eco-friendly characteristics. In the near future, this is anticipated to fuel the global demand for ABS alloys.

Compatibility problems with ABS alloy products may limit the demand for ABS alloys in recent years. During the forecast era, growth in the automotive industry in emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan is expected to fuel the global demand for ABS alloys. In addition, the demand for ABS alloys is increasing due to its advantages such as creep resistance, high impact strength, and good dimensional stability. An increase in the usage of polycarbonate ABS alloys in the automotive industry is expected to bring significant opportunities to ABS alloy manufacturers in the near future. The ABS alloys market is boosted by better thermal stability and excellent dielectric properties demonstrated by ABS alloys.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the ABS Alloys market, but not restricted to include Lotte, Chimei, Cheil Industries, Polymer Technology & Services, Techno polymer, Bayer, BASF, Kumho Petrochemical, LG Chem, Sumitomo, and Enichem among others.

The global market for ABS Alloys has been segmented into products and applications. The product type segment has been categorized into Polyethylene Terephthalate ABS Alloys and Polycarbonate ABS Alloys among others. The usage of polycarbonate ABS alloys has increased owing to rising demand in the construction and automobile industry. The emergence of new and reconfigured alloys with good mechanical properties including hydrolysis free-spraying, chemical resistance, ultra-low gloss, and eco-friendly nature has increased the market growth in recent years. The compatibility issues of such alloys may hamper the polycarbonate ABS alloys market size in the future. The blend of ABS terpolymer and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is the Polyethylene Terephthalate ABS alloy. This increases fluidity and has outstanding comprehensive results. Such alloys are extensively used in automotive, electrical & electronics, architecture, and others. Due to the increased use of ABS alloys in lighting systems, automotive interiors, exteriors, and other accessories, the automotive segment is expected to expand to a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis: ABS Alloys Market

In terms of geography, North America has accounted for the major market share in the global ABS Alloys markets. This growth has been led by the U.S. owing to the rise in demand for such alloys in the electrical & electronics, architecture, and automotive sectors. Moreover, Europe is expected to grow owing to increasing demand for such alloys in automotive applications in upcoming years. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast timeline. It is due to the rise in infrastructural activities in Japan, India, China, and South Korea. Furthermore, the same trend in Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa has supported the growth of the market in 2019.

The taxonomy of the ABS Alloys market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global ABS Alloys Market: Product Type Analysis

Polycarbonate ABS Alloys (PC ABS Alloys)

Polyethylene Terephthalate ABS Alloys (PET ABS alloys)

Others

Global ABS Alloys Market: Application Analysis

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Architectural

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

The global ABS alloy market is expected to expand at a CAGR rate of around 6.3% between 2020 and 2026.

Increasing demand from emerging economies is supposed to fuel market growth.

Based on product segmentation, the 'PC ABS Alloys' category was the leading category in 2019, accounting for the highest market share in the global market.

The “electrical & electronics” category, on the basis of the end-user industry, was the leading category accounting for the largest market share of over 38% in 2019.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sluggish growth across the end-use domains is expected to hamper product demand to some extent.

