GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 30 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 15:30



Conveyance of Gofore’s own shares under its Matching Share Plan 2017



A total of 33,859 of Gofore's shares have been conveyed without consideration to the 172 employees participating in the Matching Share Plan 2017 under the terms of the plan.



The directed share issue was based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting held on 29 April 2020.



Following the conveyance, the company does not hold own shares.



Further information:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 715 3660

teppo.talvinko@gofore.com

Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210

Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.