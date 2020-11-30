THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.



TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement pursuant to its agreement for a drawdown equity financing facility of up to C$4 million with Alumina Partners (Ontario) Ltd. (“Alumina”), a subsidiary of Alumina Partners LLC, a New York-based private equity firm.

The Company issued 1,724,138 Units at a price of $0.116 per Unit for gross proceeds of $200,000. Each Warrant in this tranche is exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $0.201.

The proceeds from the drawdown will be used to add development and project management resources at the Company and for general corporate purposes. For more information about the Alumina agreement please see the Company’s press release dated October 6, 2020.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Chris Marsh

President

cmarsh@blockchainfoundry.co

(647) 330-4572

