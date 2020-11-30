TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (“WOW!” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF) announces the appointment of Tonya Williams to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Ms. Williams is an actor, producer, director and activist. She is also the Founder and Executive Director of the Reelworld Film Festival and the Reelworld Foundation, launched in 2001. The festival has served as a launching pad for Black, Indigenous, Asian, South Asian, Middle Eastern and Latin American Canadians. The initiative recently launched Access Reelworld, an extensive database of diverse talent across the Canadian entertainment industry.

Michael Hirsh, Chairman & CEO, commented, “WOW! is very pleased to welcome Tonya Williams as our newest director. Her decades of experience in the entertainment business, her entrepreneurial skills and cross-cultural leadership will be tremendous assets to the Board and the Company.”

“I am extremely honoured to have been asked to sit on this Board,” said Tonya Williams. “Animation is a key area in our industry that we can successfully create more diversity and inclusion in. I look forward to working with the other outstanding Board Members in bringing my passion and my knowledge to help the company in any way I can.”

About WOW!

WOW! is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios and Frederator Studios. The Company’s media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The common voting shares of the Company and variable voting shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market.

