PORTAGE, Mich., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – announces a brand new NETA World journal website , which offers an online archive of past articles, exclusive web-only content, and a convenient way to read and share journal articles online.



NETA World, the official publication of NETA, is the electrical testing’s industry-leading technical journal. Each quarter, NETA World delivers coverage of the latest industry trends, technology breakthroughs, new products, and solutions, as well as maintenance and troubleshooting tips for power distribution systems. Previously offered as a print journal with online PDF access, the new user-friendly website makes access to the journal easier than ever.

“NETA World journal offers electrical industry professionals the most up-to-date information on case studies, training, and resources. NETA is pleased to be able to offer a brand new website dedicated to the journal that will allow easier access to cutting edge information from experts in the field,” says Rod Hageman, chair of the NETA World Journal Committee.

The brand new NETA World journal website offers users the ability to navigate with ease. All-new website features include:

A searchable archive of past editions

Exclusive web-only content

Submission portal

Industry news, trends, and updates

Dedicated space for advertising



To read the journal, submit articles, and inquire about advertising, visit the new NETA World journal website at https://netaworldjournal.org.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

