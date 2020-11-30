TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educator Hiba Shublak launches her first book called Where is Bejou? (distributed by BookBaby), a light-hearted story emphasizing happiness and finding gratitude for having loved ones and for accepting our fate. In it, a frantic girl, with the help of her optimistic friends, looks for her lost dog and gains an understanding of love and loss, and their eternal effect on her life.



“It has always been a dream of mine to write children's books,” Shublak said. “When I lost my dad a few years ago, my whole world changed. Then, I lost Bejou my first dog a few years later. I wrote this story after experiencing loss in my lifetime with the hope of inspiring others to be grateful for having loved ones, and the positive marks they leave in our lives.”

Writing this book allowed Shublak to achieve her dream of continuing her father’s legacy through his love of drawing, painting, and storytelling, as well as continuing the legacy of her beloved Bejou. Where is Bejou? has already garnered many 5-star reviews:

“Shublak pens a captivating and compassionate children’s story in Where is Bejou?” writes Cheryl E. Rodriguez of Readers’ Favorite. “Touching the hearts of young and old alike, Where is Bejou? is easy to read and understand.”

“Addressing the concepts of death, grief, and loss is difficult for adults, so it takes a deft touch to handle it with children. Shublak offers a fresh solution by giving us one girl’s journey to discovery and understanding loss in her picture book,” writes critic Sherri Fulmer Moorer.

Distributed by BookBaby, the book is available for purchase in print and digitally through over 50,000 retailers. The book will be available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble, as well as other international retailers, starting December 1, 2020. A Spanish version will also be released soon.

Further details about the book and where to purchase can be found at: https://www.activelearningusa.org/where-is-bejou.

About the Author

Hiba Shublak ( www.activelearningusa.org ) has a B.S. in Child Development and M.A. in Education and is the founder of Active Learning and ALBI (Performing Arts Programs). She has developed award winning musical theatre, dance and PE programs and curricula throughout California. Her accomplishments include developing innovative resources, publications and programs to maximize healthy communities rich in the arts.

Media Contact: Floridel Martinez

Email: floridel@gmail.com

Phone: 714-767-5385

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8826d05c-dce4-4589-ab96-3bbdedd9ac6c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3adc2274-5323-4ad6-9acb-e8351a9ce32a