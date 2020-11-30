Revolutionary Cannabis SaaS Company Will Attend Largest Digital Conference Produced by Marijuana Business Daily



San Diego, California, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Regrow (“Company”), the premier supply chain management cloud platform designed specifically for the cannabis industry, announced today that the Company is among the sponsors of this year’s digital MJBizCon 2020. The Passholder Day Forums take place from Nov. 2 - Dec. 1 and the main event will take place on Dec. 2 - 4.

The Company will be exhibiting by way of a digital showroom where attendees can view company information, documents, and press releases, and can interact with Regrow’s executive team members through a chat feature or book a meeting for a specific time. Regrow aims to connect with cannabis operators to demonstrate how usable metrics and predictive analytics through Regrow can help streamline tasks, reduce costs, and avoid supply shortages, therefore increasing revenue and reducing risk.

“We look forward to having a presence at this year’s conference to share Regrow with attendees and showcase what a difference Regrow can make in a cannabis company’s operations,” said Regrow CEO Rob Woodbyrne. “Despite not being able to attend in person, we feel that MJBizCon offers a meaningful platform for forging key relationships with our customers as well as potential investors.”

Regrow launched the first iteration of their software service in October and will use the digital event as an opportunity to engage investors, network with like-minded industry professionals, and build relationships with cultivators, propagators, distributors, manufacturers, and retailers that can benefit from the Company’s analytical technology as the Company positions itself for further growth into 2021 and beyond.

MJBizCon, typically hosted annually at the Las Vegas Convention Center, attracted more than 31,500 cannabis professionals in 2019, a 14% increase from 2018 and a record turnout.

MJBizCon is produced by leading cannabis industry news publication Marijuana Business Daily.

To visit Regrow’s digital showroom, visit: https://mjbiz20.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor_details.cfm?exhid=2905&shareguid=A4302519-AF57-8DDA-A790B415B468FDF2

To register and purchase tickets for the event, visit: https://mjbizconference.com/

For more information on Regrow or be a part of Regrow’s limited phase one launch, visit regrow.io

About Regrow

Regrow is a first-of-its-kind cloud platform designed specifically to help cannabis operators increase their yields, maximize their canopy space, automate workflows, manage workforces, and ensure documented compliance in all areas of the supply chain. Designed by software and process experts passionate about cannabis and helping scale the industry, Regrow’s platform helps companies automate manual tasks, reduce costs, avoid supply shortages, and create dynamic workflows that help to maximize yields and increase profitability. Driven by a core “continuous improvement” philosophy, Regrow’s platform is configurable to specific business needs and easily adaptable to a company’s scaling objectives, offering prescriptive solutions while conforming to unique business requirements.

