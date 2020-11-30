NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2020 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. Embedded business intelligence (BI) is the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.



The 8th annual Embedded Business Intelligence report examines end user trends surrounding the importance and adoption of embedded BI, architecture and feature requirements, and targeted applications.

“Embedded BI technology ranks 18th among the 41 topics under study in our annual research,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “This places embedded BI in the upper half of technologies and initiative strategic to BI, trailing mainstream practices such as reporting and dashboards but ahead of other widely discussed initiatives including predictive analytics and big data.”

Perceived criticality remains high, with the Operations function being a top advocate of embedded BI, followed by Executive Management and IT. Current adoption of embedded BI is greatest among respondents in the Healthcare and Technology industries, followed by Financial Services and Consumer Services.

“User enablement is the clear theme for embedded BI objectives in 2020, continuing a trend we observed in the past two years, with a much lower emphasis on monetization, external users, or cost control,” said Jim Ericson, vice president and research director at Dresner Advisory Services.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587