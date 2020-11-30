SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), via subsidiary Imperium Motors, has started to receive commitments for its dealer network. This network will be the primary method for sales for the dozens of Electric Vehicle models of Imperium Motors.



Currently, the company has received commitments from fifty-eight (58) dealer applicants located across the United States to proceed with the Imperium Dealer Agreement and dozens more awaiting review of the Dealer Application while we proceed with the vetting process.

Leveraging its distribution agreements with Electric Vehicle manufacturers Jonway Group, Skywell New Energy Automobile Group, Imperium Motors growing network supports its North American expansion plans. The new retail outlets will further Imperium’s growth plans as it aims to open a dealer network that will cover most of North America’s top markets during the next several months.

“Our vehicle models have tremendous appeal due to the combination of quality, functionality and price point. Expanding our dealer network is part of our growth plan and will play a key role in quickly growing our Electric Vehicle footprint. As we ready for our national rollout, these dealers will allow us to establish ourselves as a significant player in the Electric Vehicle marketplace. We remain on track to meet or exceed our predicted $40 million in Electric Vehicles sales during 2021,” said Rick Curtis, President, Imperium Motor Company.

For information on Imperium Motor’s Product line, please visit https://www.imperiummotorcompany.com/

About Imperium Motor Company Imperium Motor Company is a new EV distribution and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include: High Speed, Mid Speed, and Low Speed electric vehicles including Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Buses and Scooters.

