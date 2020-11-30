CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference taking place December 1 – 3, 2020.



Presentation details are as follows:

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Presentation Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Presentation Time: 8:25 – 8:45 AM ET

The webcast of the presentation may be accessed through Spero Therapeutics’ website ( www.sperotherapeutics.com ) on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Investors and Media” tab. Replays of the presentations will be archived on the website for 90 days following the conclusion of each event.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is being developed as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and acute pyelonephritis (AP). In September 2020, Spero announced positive top-line results from its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial of tebipenem HBr in cUTI and AP.

Spero is also advancing SPR720, its novel oral therapy product candidate being developed for the treatment of rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.

Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform that is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com .