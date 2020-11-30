To Nasdaq Copenhagen

30 November 2020





Financial calendar 2021 for the companies of the Nykredit Group



11 February: Publication of Annual Reports 2020 and announcements of Financial Statements of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

24 March: Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

24 March: Annual General Meeting of Totalkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

25 March: Annual General Meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Kalvebod Brygge 1-3, DK-1780 Copenhagen V.

6 May: Publication of Q1 Interim Report 2021 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.

19 August: Publication of H1 Interim Reports 2021 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group, Totalkredit A/S (in Danish only) and the Nykredit Bank Group.

4 November: Publication of Q1-Q3 Interim Report 2021 of the Nykredit Realkredit Group.



Contact:

Nykredit Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50, or Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21

