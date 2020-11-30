PHOENIX, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the 2020 presidential election coming to a close, Vincent C. Guess releases “U.S. Politics: Why Who You Vote for Matters,” a timely examination illustrating the positions between Republican and Democratic candidates and how the parties differ. Throughout the book, Guess analyzes the pros and cons of the two parties’ stances and what they represent through past presidential candidates. He gives readers a glimpse into the top 44 issues in which the republicans and democrats take opposing views.



During the 2008 presidential election, Guess had a close friend concerned that much of the electorate did not know what either political party stood for. His friend asked him to write a white paper describing each party’s stances to educate individuals before they cast their votes. The draft of the white paper served as the inspiration for this book.



“I hope my book educates readers on the beliefs of the Republican and Democrat membership and their positions,” said Guess. “Throughout the book, I identify numerous points of the two parties’ debate and how they have been present within the current and past presidents.”



Ultimately, “U.S. Politics” will inform readers of the importance of educating oneself before voting for any future election. Guess’s multiple years of research stresses the significance of voting and always staying up to date politically.



“U.S. Politics: Why Who You Vote for Matters”

By Vincent C. Guess

ISBN: 978-1-9845-7868-6 (softcover); 978-1-9845-7867-9 (hardcover); 978-1-9845-7894-5 (eBook)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Vincent C. Guess earned a Bachelor of Science Engineering and a Master of Business degree from Arizona State University. He is an experienced author publishing his first book, “Engineering: The Missing Link in MRP,” in 1979. He has written three additional books titled “CMII for Business Process Infrastructure,” “CMII: The Path to Integrated Process Excellence” and “U.S. Politics: Why Who You Vote for Matters.” Guess resides in Scottsdale, Arizona.





