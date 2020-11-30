An extraordinary general meeting of Active Biotech was held on November 30, 2020.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board’s proposal, on a new share issue with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders. Through the rights issue, not more than 72,618,240 new shares are issued. Two existing shares entitle to subscription for one new share. The rights issue is covered by free of charge subscription commitments and issue guarantees of approximately SEK 40.0 million.

The subscription price amounts to SEK 1.05 per share. The record date for participation in the rights issue is January 4, 2021. Subscription for the new shares shall be made during the period 7 – 21 January 2021.

A prospectus regarding the rights issue will be made public prior to the commencement of the subscription period.

Preliminary timetable

Last day for trading in the Active Biotech share including the right to participate in the rights issue is December 29, 2020, instead of December 30, 2020 as previously communicated.

30 November 2020 Extraordinary general meeting 29 December 2020 Last day for trading in the Active Biotech share including the right to participate in the rights issue. 4 January 2021 Record date for the right to participate in the rights issue. 7 – 21 January 2021 Subscription period. 7 – 19 January 2021 Trading in subscription rights.

