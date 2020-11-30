The online event showcased emerging trends in technology, attracting more than 10,000 attendees



TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Untraceable’s flagship event, the Blockchain Futurist Conference was held on November 11-12, 2020, taking place in an entirely virtual format to great acclaim. Known for being Canada’s largest blockchain & emerging technologies conference, the Futurist Conference shattered previous records by attracting more than 10,000 attendees who watched the conference unfold through four different streaming services. The event drew together a diverse group of delegates, ranging from startups, investors, developers and financial institutions who were on hand to interact with and listen to more than 100 speakers over the course of 35 individual sessions.

This year’s conference, the third annual iteration of the event, featured a myriad of world-class speakers, industry experts and thought leaders, including Catherine Coley, CEO of Binance.US; Rune Christensen, Co-Founder of MakerDAO; Robert Leshner, CEO of Compound; Tyler Spalding, Co-Founder of Flexa; Zac Prince, CEO of BlockFi; and Tracy Leparulo, CEO of Untraceable.

In addition to its impressive line-up of speakers and industry luminaries, the Futurist Conference also featured over 20 hours of recorded content as well as a unique virtual event-wide gaming experience, which gave conference attendees the opportunity to win free cryptocurrency, complimentary access to next year’s Futurist Conference and other prizes. Thousands of attendees participated in over 750 challenges in an epic, internet-wide scavenger hunt in a bid to discover passcodes and prizes scattered across the net.

This year’s Futurist Conference was opened with a keynote fireside chat between Ian Balina, CEO of crypto investment research platform Token Metrics, and Jonathan Keim, who is the director of communications for both InvestorBrandNetwork and CryptoCurrencyWire . Balina, who was previously engaged in building out IBM’s artificial intelligence business, elaborated on Token Metric’s unique data-driven investment approach as well as his outlook on the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Keim then expanded on Balina’s outlook with his own thoughts of how quickly emerging economies will be able to develop with blockchains providing worldwide access to capital.

“We were glad to launch this year’s Futurist Conference with what proved to be an incredibly engaging discussion between Ian Balina and Jonathan Keim,” stated Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Untraceable. “While our team is very pleased with the great success enjoyed this month with our first 100% virtual conference, I’m looking forward to Futurist 2021 when we can all meet again in person in addition to utilizing online channels as we continue to reach larger audiences.”

As part of its collaboration as the official newswire and a key sponsor, CryptoCurrencyWire syndicated articles throughout its multifaceted network of 5,000+ downstream partners and then further enhanced media exposure through dozens of IBN’s investor-oriented brands, which collectively have 2+ million social media likes and followers. The media campaign also included ongoing outreach to crypto-friendly journalists and wire-grade press releases.

About Untraceable

Untraceable is the first event marketing agency within the blockchain community in Canada. Founded in 2013 to help build and grow the crypto community, Untraceable provides a full suite of event marketing and advisory services. Untraceable specializes in designing cutting-edge events and marketing campaigns by seamlessly integrating crypto ticketing, event apps, token creation, and innovative tech solutions. Untraceable has organized hundreds of events from the first Bitcoin Expo in Canada to the first Ethereum hackathon, ETHWaterloo, Polycon, and Canada’s largest blockchain event, Futurist Conference.

For more information on Untraceable, please visit https://www.untraceableinc.com .

