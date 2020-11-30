Bedminster, NJ, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce that Kim Waldron, Senior Managing Director, Platinum Service Team, has graduated from the NJBankers Emerging Leaders Program.



This nine-month banking curriculum is designed to enhance the performance and leadership skills of highly motivated managers who have the potential to become future leaders in the banking industry. Graduating students were recognized at the November 19 NJBankers Emerging Leaders virtual graduation attended by their peers.

Kim Waldron, Peapack-Gladstone Bank program graduate, said, “The NJBankers Emerging Leaders Program provided an excellent opportunity to grow my skills as a leader and manager. I appreciate the unprecedented support provided by Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s President and CEO, Doug Kennedy and mentors Greg Smith, executive vice president, head of commercial banking; Kate Sant’Angelo, vice president, retail branch administrator; and of course, my amazing Platinum Service Team. Their guidance, along with the valuable information presented throughout the program, has equipped me with the tools I need to serve as a leader in the banking industry and effectively manage my team at Peapack-Gladstone Bank.”

The NJBankers Emerging Leaders Program provides the tools for future leaders in the banking industry to succeed in their careers, support their financial institutions and advocate for the banking industry. Former Peapack-Gladstone Bank NJBankers Emerging Leader graduates include the aforementioned Kate Sant’Angelo and John Kowal, senior vice president, chief technology officer. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is committed to employee advancement and training with an emphasis on the career development of its employees and their success as future leaders in the financial services industry.

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.0 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration of $7.6 billion as of September 30, 2020. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

Attachment