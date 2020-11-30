Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the era of technology and social media in order to remain relevant, businesses must have a strong presence online. With attention being perhaps the most valuable currency, social media has made consumers' attention more readily available than ever - thanks to Silicon Valley and big tech companies. Despite this however, navigating social media as an inexperienced business owner can leave wasting countless hours, for little or no return. According to Boost Media Agency, In order to truly make your business a success in 2020 you need a social media agency to guide you and your business, to give you the practical tools to stand out, get more engagement and remain at the forefront of your customers minds. Each specialising in their own unique area, here we present the 10 social media agencies to watch in 2021.

Attention Experts – @attention.experts

Attention Experts are specialist growth experts, and are a recognised leader in the industry for their unique data and ROI-driven approach to social media marketing and strategy. Combining the latest digital tools and capabilities of the world's biggest social media platforms, Attention Experts have a track record of delivering consistent results for over 500 clients across 20 different industries, in both the B2B and B2C sectors in Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, North America and the UK. Attention Experts are at the forefront of the social media marketing industry, having achieved this through their exceptional customer service, transparency, best practice strategy design, and unparalleled campaign implementation. Over the past twelve months, Attention Experts was the most 5-star rated social media agency in Australia, have become a recognised Facebook Preferred Partner, and have recently won Best NSW Social Media Marketing Campaign at the Australian Marketing Institute Awards, Australia's most prestigious marketing award. Attention Experts are not just about pretty pictures, they are focused upon how to create superior brand value for their clients and a greater return on investment.

Katie Love, Love Social Media (@katielovesocial)



Having formerly been in a career as a TV reporter covering high profile murder cases and the like, Katie Love is one of the clever few who leveraged her personal brand and following to build her social media agency – Love Social Media. With a focus on content creation, social media strategy and influencer marketing, Katie and her team work with a number of industry-leading brands and influencers, including 305 Fitness, Emma Kenney & Christi Lukasiak. Having utilized her platform to grow the Love Social Media brand, Katie is highly sought after for all things social media, receiving scores of leads through her personal profile daily.

Over her years of working in the world of social media, Katie and her team have learned exactly how to engage audiences on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Tiktok – even having her own TikTik go viral after becoming a mom. Love Social Media allows you to outsource all your content creation and social media needs to a team of experts, who deliver real results, time after time. If you’re looking for a social media agency with a personal approach to growing your brand and business, Katie Love and her team have the knowledge and breadth of experience to get you there.

SOQUAL (@soqual_)



A Newcastle-based agency who are experts in all things social media, SOQUAL aim to align quality businesses with quality social media. Providing their clients with strategic social media management, social media advertising and social media training, they have over 8 years of experience in the industry. SOQUAL’s social media expertise has seen them rapidly grow into a team of 7 staff, and more recently being nominated for the Local Business Awards.

Working with a range of businesses across all sectors, their bread-and-butter is service-based businesses - where they work closely with their clients to manage their socials in house, or to train them to DIY their social media marketing. Although predominantly working with small businesses, they are also sought out by large companies on bigger budgets, to take complete control and implementation of their socials.

What to expect when working with SOQUAL? Quality content. Quality growth. Quality results. They are a results-driven social media agency, who have the knowledge and experience to launch your brand into online success. They are truly savvy in all things social media and are deeply passionate about achieving the best result for your business.

Ignite Social Media (@ignitesma)

With forward thinking and an innovative approach, Ignite Social Media were well ahead of the curve of social media. Founded in 2007, they are the original social media agency, as they were the first social media agency in the United States. Ignite Social Media are a team of dedicated individuals, who since day one has been 100% focused on social media and have won multiple awards including Social Media Agency of the Year in 2016 by Incite, and Top Marketing Agency in 2019 and 2020 by Chief Marketer.

Ignite Social Media are dedicated to delivering award-winning strategies that drive measurable business results for leading brands across the globe. While social media has changed a lot over the years, their agency has changed along with it. They’ve watched trends come and go, and created industry-leading best practices that are now widespread.

Ignite Social Media is also certified as a Women's Own Business by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. They work to fill in the gaps where their clients aren’t able to be – from one man shows to complex team structures, they customise their services and what they deliver, consistently providing the perfect solution for all their clients social media needs.

Eight Clients (@eightclients)



Eight Clients are a social media agency who have passionate and dedicated teams within their organisation, who each work with eight clients. With the ability to create campaigns for just about any business or brand, they’ve learned not to be fussy in the campaigns they create, providing creative content for clients across a broad range of industries.

Eight Clients is founded on the principle of, ‘fewer clients, more results’. With their highly sought-after services, they work with less than 2% of the companies that request work from them. Their vision, mission and values blend passion, creativity and teamwork to build a company where they all love what they do and provide incredible results at the same time.

They were recently appointed as the global social media agency for Starward whiskey, one of their many global clients. With services ranging from content creation, copywriting and social media management, all the way to community management and marketing automation, Eight Clients are certainly one of the most unique agencies in the industry today. To do what they do, Eight Clients have had to rethink what it means to be an agency. Are you one of their 8?

Kristina Kim (@kkdigitalmarketing)



Kristina Kim is a social media marketing and branding specialist with over six years of industry experience in journalism. Having worked as a radio journalist back in her hometown in the Czech Republic, Kristina has also had a weekly column in a national newspaper and even published articles in online publications such as Harpers Bazaar and Forbes. She went from volunteering to working as an intern in a social media start-up agency. Over time, she found a passion for social media. Her enthusiasm towards how the platform can help people in their businesses paved the way for her to decide on starting her digital marketing agency.

Together with five kickass women, Kristina has managed to work with over 30 clients since they started KK Digital Marketing Agency. Their clients are mostly small business owners and start-ups who are looking to grow their online presence through the combination of organic growth and advertising. Since their work can be performed online, Kristina was able to reach clients from around the world including Australia, Canada, United Emirates, Germany, and the USA.

Kristina and her team pride themselves on honest, hard-working, and ambitious individuals. From her own words, “We don’t make fake promises. We don’t promise zero work for our clients. We educate and offer them the value and support to help them in their digital marketing journey.

Mango Social Co.- @mangosocialco

Mango Social Co. offers professional content creation and social media management, all for only $97 a month! Having worked with over 300 clients in nearly every industry possible, the team are based all across the globe. For $97 one really can’t expect too much, but Mango Social Co. are proving that line of thinking wrong, with the quality of content many other agencies deliver coming nowhere close. What really makes them stand out, however, is their white-label program. After going through an application process, agencies are led through how Mango Social Co. operates, and receive wholesale pricing options, plentiful resources, and a whole library of Mango Social Co.’s own content examples that they can use to close their own clients.

8X Digital (@8xdigital_)



A digital transformation agency who help prevent small business owners from spending thousands of dollars on social media, content creation, and websites that fail to connect and convert their desired audience, 8X Digital are the team to take care of your social media - so you can take care of your business. 8X Digital take the headache out of digital marketing and accelerate your social media growth, through creating highly converting content and websites to scale your business.

The Founder, Jennifer Chiu, has grown up in this landscape and developed an influencer profile two years ago. From there, she was able to learn off-the-ground all the techniques involved in social media, and how to market from a B2B and B2C perspective.

8X Digital believes that getting things off on the right foot is the key to prolonged business success. With a highly personalised approach with business owners, they work closely to translate their vision into a strategic digital presence. “Every business owner is different, so being able to capture their message is tantamount to attracting relevant leads and customers” Jennifer explains.

At 8X Digital, you can trust they utilise a multi-pronged, targeted approach to social media management, content creation, and influencer marketing – helping businesses scale through strategic social media management and a results-driven approach. If you're spending too many hours on Facebook and Instagram with no results, look no further than 8X Digital to speed things along.

Master Media Company (@mastermediacompany) , Founded by Yanelia R. Caballe & Ludwin Alvarez

A Social Media & Marketing Agency dedicated to helping small to mid-size, service based businesses, Master Media Company are experts at helping their clients maximize their brand online. Understanding the importance of spending time on the most valuable tasks, Master Media Company gives their clients the time to work on the business tasks that they are experts in.



Offering an integrated marketing experience, they combine services such as branding, brand positioning, and digital marketing with social media strategy - where they offer content creation and management to their clients, all in one place. Master Media Company’s number one goal is for their clients to feel completely at ease when working with them, knowing they’ll get the job done - and done right every time.



If you’re feeling overwhelmed with all the menial marketing tasks you simply can’t keep on top of, then Master Media Co. is your one stop shop to satisfy all your marketing needs. Not only will they deliver on their promise, they are dedicated to offering human-to-human connection, employing a strategy to ensure all of their customers feel safe and continuously getting the result they desire – even after their working relationship has ended.



We Are The New (@wearethenew_)

We Are The New are a social media agency who specialise in brand storytelling. They create brands that have true legacy through the power of transcendent storytelling. By asking , “What are you capable of?”, they are on a quest to understand the real potential of their partnerships.

They identify brand purpose and mission which in turn, transforms brand perception and creates a compelling narrative to accelerate their brand. Together with their clients, they build an authentic story which amplifies and accelerates growth and performance.

We are the new are bold, unapolagetic and never ordinary, always researching and keeping up to date with the marketplace - to find whats happening, missing and new. As forward thinkers, keeping current maintains their edge. If you’re looking for an emboldened brand perception and richer brand equity, look no further than We Are The New.

Make sure to follow each of these amazing social media agencies, as they continue to thrive and help their clients grow to new heights. Each of their Instagram's have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together.



