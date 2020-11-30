London, United Kingdom, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social media has provided the entrepreneurs of the world more opportunities than ever to leverage the platforms to make money - taking control of their lives, and creating the lifestyle and freedom they desire. There is an abundance of opportunity out there and with things constantly changing and evolving, it leaves room for innovators to come in and start the next trend. The problem however, is that most people don’t know where to start. It can be overwhelming trying to find what you’re good at, or where to place your energy when it comes to Instagram monetization. Or, according to Two Comma PR, you could hire an expert to do it for you. A coach is the key to shortcutting the curve and accelerating your success. Here we present the 10 instagram monetization coaches to follow in 2021.

Kim Baker Gomez @kimbakerbeauty

Starting her career as a part-time bridal makeup artist and licensed aesthetician, Kim Baker Gomez found success in attracting her dream clients on Instagram. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kim realised she needed to pivot. As an immunocompromised person and her wife pregnant with their first baby, serving large bridal parties was no longer a possibility for her. Deciding to add Beautycounter to her business, Kim found that so many consultants lacked the skills and knowledge to sell products on Instagram. At which point her coaching career started. Kim now offers an array of coaching services and primarily focuses on the beauty industry. “I’ve been in the trenches and can tell you what has and hasn’t worked for me and my peers,” Kim says. “The one consistent thing that has worked for me is to get personal with your audience. Let them into your life a bit so they know your heart. People buy from people. There are so many others doing what you do. Allow me to help you connect with your audience and build a community so when they’re in need of your services, you’ll be top of mind,” Kim shares.

Nicole Wong @heynicolewong

Nicole Wong is an Instagram and TikTok coach for content creators and new online coaches. Whether you're an aspiring Instagram influencer wanting to learn how to secure paid brand deals, or you're an online coach wanting to learn how to attract clients using your social media, Nicole is your coach. Nicole has over 7 years’ experience of not only being an Instagram influencer herself, but growing and managing Instagram accounts for clients in all niches. Nicole's passion is to teach aspiring influencers and online coaches the proper techniques to grow and monetize their Instagram, so they don't have to struggle like she did. “I used to work a corporate job as a social media manager where I was underpaid, and overworked,” says Nicole. “I was eventually let go from this company, which led me to start my own business. In my first year of business, I made only $500. After struggling for years and learning from my mistakes and doing lots of research, I am now making 5-figure months,” she says. Nicole will be reopening the doors to the InstaEvolution, her signature self-paced online course that teaches you everything you need to know to grow and monetize your Instagram.

Ela Duys @elamazurcreative



Ela Duys is here to help you grow and monetise your business on Instagram. Whilst you’ll most likely find her on a beach somewhere, with a takeaway cappuccino in hand working on her next viral post for Instagram, Ela is obsessed with helping other businesses grow their brands using Instagram and Facebook. Establishing Ela Mazur Creative, Ela has grown her business to the point where she now has 5 employees situated around the word in under 1 and a half years. Ela offers 1:1 and group coaching sessions, and despite the pandemic has coached over 1000 business owners this year alone. “I create a bespoke strategy for every business I work with, and the service I provide to both my coaching and management clients is what separates me from the rest,” Ela says. A natural introvert herself, Ela also coaches her clients how to overcome this as she did. “I teach others strategies that I have personally implemented for myself and my own businesses, and always stay ahead of the competition by being an early adopter for the products and services that I offer,” she says.

Ela Mazur Creative has worked with business all over the world without spending on advertising. Using marketing attraction methods to draw followers, leads, enquires and sales, Ela and her team strive to help you do the same.

Monica Hill @iammonicahill



Busy mom of two from Brazil, Monica Hill, is no stranger to social media. A former model for magazines such as Women’s Health, Cosmopolitan and Latina Magazine, Monica realised very early on the power social media holds. Starting her career as a fashion blogger in 2015, Monica used these alongside the marketing skills learned in her communications degree to grow her online presence and social media following. “It was only after I lost my Instagram account with over 75K followers in 2018, that I decided to shift my business,” Monica says. “I decided to do that by helping other people grow their own Instagram accounts and monetize it,” she states. Now with over 66K followers and that enviable blue verification tick, Monica aids busy entrepreneurs reach their audiences on Instagram, by becoming more visible and making money on Instagram. Having worked with best-selling authors, multi-millionaires, entrepreneurs, CEOS, and other coaches, Monica teaches others through her membership and private coaching called Insta Success Society. “I've grown two of my accounts to over 140K followers, with no ads, all on my own and I’m here to teach others how to do the same,” she says.

Jill Zucca @instabeautyboss



Jill Zucca is a professional photographer and Instagram coach who has worked with international brands, helping them generate new leads using Instagram and turn their followers into paying customers. She has created Instagram campaigns for luxury hotels such as The Four Seasons, W Hotels, Starwood, Sofitel, Airbnb, and Darkhorse Wines. With her experience in creating successful campaigns with big brands, Jill wanted to extend her knowledge to help small business owners, particularly in the beauty sector, to fuel their businesses and generate a stream of new inquiries and sales.

Having been a skincare entrepreneur herself, Jill was able to discover a system she calls “Sell Your Face Off on Instagram”, which outlines exactly what helped her own business flourish. “I designed this system for the absolute beginner,” Jill said. Jill believes that selling skincare online works differently than any other business and with her step-by-step program, Jill will help skincare business owners attract new clients using Instagram as a platform. Selling in the DM’s, a brand-new module she added in the program shows anyone exactly what to say when reaching out to customers through direct messages, without feeling like a sleazy salesperson. “I just got my first customer on Instagram,” said Courtnay Cavanah, a Rodan and Fields Consultant. “This course has changed my business already, and I can confidently say, this is only the beginning.”

If you’re in the business of selling skincare products, Jill is your best bet when it comes to elevating your brand and attracting more people who are really invested in taking care of their skin. Her approach is very easy to follow, just like skincare – you just have to follow the steps.

Feliciane Gorse @bossladyspace

Feliciane Gorse is the founder of Boss Lady Space, a blog focused on helping female entrepreneurs to grow their business. She is also a blogging coach and loves creating content on Instagram, to share inspiration to the community of ambitious entrepreneurs wanting to grow their revenue and reach online. With Boss Lady Space, she wanted to share her knowledge and experiences with business owners with the desire to create an impact on their chosen industries.

Previously Feliciane earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, which then saw her venture into a career in the financial sector. She also started blogging seven years ago out of her passion for creating content. Since then,she has also started her own online store - which has been making her a nice profit for the past three years. She has helped countless entrepreneurs monetize their business. Her primary focus is now on providing consulting services to both English and French-speaking entrepreneurs, which has seen her launch several Instagram packages to help them take advantage of the platform’s ability to reach their target audience.

Courtney Lloyd @thedogmomboss

Courtney Lynne is the Dog Mom Boss, and she’s here to make your pet famous! Courtney was inspired after getting her puppy Hammy and created an Instagram account for him. Their account @hammyand.me gained 25k followers in less than a year. “I call him the accidental pet influencer,” Courtney says. Upon noticing Courtney's success, other accounts started reaching out to her asking for Instagram advice, leading her to create a free Facebook group which currently has over 2,500 members. In May 2020 she founded the Pet Influencer Society membership, which is the only membership community for pet influencers to connect, support each other, and learn how to grow their accounts and make an impact. There are currently over 100 paying members who are seeing huge success as pet influencers. Courtney loves supporting and empowering other dog moms to find their voice, use their platform to make an impact, and turn their passions into a business. Her podcast, the Dog Mom Boss Podcast, will be launching in December 2020.

Josh Ryan @igwithjosh

Josh Ryan is a 20-year-old Instagram marketer from New Zealand, who's just so happened to have gained millions of followers across multiple pages for both himself and his clients. The man behind Cleverpreneur specialises in working with personal brands of all kinds; consultants, coaches, experts, models, athletes, etc. Josh has been growing and monetizing Instagram accounts for over 6 years. He’s grown multiple large pages such as @millionaire.dream. Along the way Josh has also worked with many others, and has run promotions on his pages for practically all the well-known entrepreneurs in the space, such as Gary Vee, Russell Brunson, Dean Graziosi and many more which he can't disclose! Josh guarantees results. Having gained millions of followers and helped many people grow extremely profitable pages on Instagram, he has also just launched an ebook to help people learn more about growing their Instagram accounts.



Emma Norris @emmajanenorris



Emma Norris is an imperfect action coach, author, writer and content consultant. She works with millennial women to overcome perfectionism, procrastination and overwhelm to create their dream lives and careers. Starting her career in the fast-paced world of journalism, her work has appeared in publications like Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, and Women's Health, and written for global brands like Canva and Deliveroo. She combines her extensive experience in writing and marketing with her unique, 'imperfect action' approach to goal-setting to help women monetise their creative gifts. Her book, Progress Over Perfection — A Guide To Mindful Productivity, came out earlier this year, and is already ranked in the top 10% of time management and career satisfaction books on Amazon. Emma is also the founder of the self-development education business and podcast, A Girl in Progress.

A Girl in Progress is an online self-development destination for women working on themselves, for themselves. “We believe it's possible to strive to become the best version of yourself, while simultaneously accepting yourself exactly as you are,” Emma says. Since its creation in 2018, A Girl In Progress has empowered, educated and entertained over half a million readers. Despite starting as a lifestyle blog, it has evolved into a broader mission, exploring the power of imperfect action through the podcast, online coaching, events, products, books, and Emma’s signature course Procrastinator to Action Taker, a science-based, 5-step method to stop putting things off and start getting sh*t done!

Harry Bankov @marketingharry



Meet Hrabren ‘Harry’ Bankov, the social media marketer with a unique and bold approach to leveraging your social media. With the name Hrabren meaning ‘bravery’, Harry has made it his mission to share his knowledge in a bold and authentic way. Creating Brave Marketing with this in mind, Harry’s approach stems from understanding human behaviour and the psychology behind people’s actions on the web. He uses this to generate results in an organic way by bypassing social media algorithms and focusing on the person on the other side of the screen. “At the end of the day, learning how the algorithms work is necessary and will serve you well, but only focusing on them will always leave you one step behind the people whom the algorithms optimise for," says Harry. Brave Marketing is a company focused on delivering results for experts who want to dominate social media in an organic, no BS approach, and have demonstrated this through collaborating with experts from some of the most well-known organisations such as UNICEF, FEMA, and Cambridge Clothing. Get your roar heard, contact the Brave Social Media Marketer NOW.

Make sure to follow each of these amazing instagram monetisation coaches, as they continue to thrive and help their clients scale their platforms. Each of their Instagram's have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Two Comma PR for taking the time to put this article together.





