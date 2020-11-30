New York, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Containerized Solar Generators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960860/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027. Off Grid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$358.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Grid Connected segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $107.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR



The Containerized Solar Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$107.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$95.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Costa Coffee

Café Coffee Day

Caffè Ritazza

Caribou Coffee Company

Coffee Beanery

Coffee Republic

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dutch Bros Coffee

Gloria Jean’s Coffees International Pty .Ltd.

McCafé

Peet’s Coffee

Second Cup Coffee Co.

Starbucks Corporation

Tim Hortons, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960860/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Containerized Solar Generators Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Containerized Solar Generators Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Containerized Solar Generators Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Containerized Solar Generators Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Off Grid (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Off Grid (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Off Grid (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Grid Connected (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Grid Connected (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Grid Connected (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Commercial (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Commercial (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Commercial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Government (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Government (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Government (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Containerized Solar Generators Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Containerized Solar Generators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 23: Containerized Solar Generators Market in the United

States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States Containerized Solar Generators Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Containerized Solar Generators Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Containerized Solar Generators Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 27: Containerized Solar Generators Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Containerized Solar Generators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Containerized Solar Generators Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 30: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Containerized Solar Generators Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Containerized Solar Generators Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Containerized Solar Generators:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Containerized Solar Generators Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Containerized Solar Generators in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Containerized Solar Generators Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Containerized Solar Generators Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Containerized Solar Generators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Containerized Solar Generators Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Containerized Solar Generators Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Containerized Solar Generators in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Containerized Solar Generators Market Review in China

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Containerized Solar Generators Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Containerized Solar Generators Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Containerized Solar Generators Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Containerized Solar Generators Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Containerized Solar Generators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 50: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Containerized Solar Generators Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Containerized Solar Generators Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Containerized Solar Generators Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Containerized Solar Generators Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Containerized Solar Generators Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Containerized Solar Generators Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Containerized Solar Generators Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Containerized Solar Generators Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Containerized Solar Generators Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Containerized Solar Generators Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Containerized Solar Generators Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Containerized Solar Generators Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Containerized Solar Generators Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Containerized Solar Generators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Containerized Solar Generators Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Containerized Solar Generators Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Containerized Solar Generators in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Containerized Solar Generators Market Review in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Containerized Solar Generators Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Containerized Solar

Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Containerized Solar Generators Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Containerized Solar Generators Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Containerized Solar Generators in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Containerized Solar Generators Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Containerized Solar Generators Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Containerized Solar Generators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 80: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Containerized Solar Generators Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Containerized Solar Generators

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 83: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Containerized Solar Generators Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Containerized Solar Generators Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Containerized Solar Generators Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Containerized Solar Generators Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Containerized Solar Generators Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Containerized Solar Generators Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Containerized Solar Generators Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Containerized Solar Generators Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Containerized Solar Generators Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of World Containerized Solar Generators Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 51

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960860/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001