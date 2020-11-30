New York, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Containerized Solar Generators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960860/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027. Off Grid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$358.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Grid Connected segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $107.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
The Containerized Solar Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$107.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$95.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Containerized Solar Generators Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Containerized Solar Generators Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Containerized Solar Generators Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Containerized Solar Generators Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Off Grid (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Off Grid (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Off Grid (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Grid Connected (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Grid Connected (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Grid Connected (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Commercial (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Commercial (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Commercial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Government (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Government (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Government (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Containerized Solar Generators Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Containerized Solar Generators Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 23: Containerized Solar Generators Market in the United
States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 24: United States Containerized Solar Generators Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Containerized Solar Generators Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Containerized Solar Generators Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 27: Containerized Solar Generators Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Containerized Solar Generators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Containerized Solar Generators Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Containerized Solar Generators Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Containerized Solar Generators Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Containerized Solar Generators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Containerized Solar Generators Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Containerized Solar Generators in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Containerized Solar Generators Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Containerized Solar Generators Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Containerized Solar Generators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Containerized Solar Generators Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Containerized Solar Generators Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Containerized Solar Generators in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Containerized Solar Generators Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Containerized Solar Generators Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Containerized Solar Generators Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Containerized Solar Generators Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Containerized Solar Generators Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Containerized Solar Generators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 50: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Containerized Solar Generators Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Containerized Solar Generators Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Containerized Solar Generators Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Containerized Solar Generators Market in France by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Containerized Solar Generators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Containerized Solar Generators Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Containerized Solar Generators Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Containerized Solar Generators Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Containerized Solar Generators Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Containerized Solar Generators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Containerized Solar Generators Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Containerized Solar Generators Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Containerized Solar Generators Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Containerized Solar Generators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Containerized Solar Generators Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Containerized Solar Generators Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Containerized Solar Generators in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Containerized Solar Generators Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Containerized Solar Generators Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Containerized Solar
Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Containerized Solar Generators Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Containerized Solar Generators Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Containerized Solar Generators in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Containerized Solar Generators Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Containerized Solar Generators Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Containerized Solar Generators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 80: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Containerized Solar Generators Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Containerized Solar Generators
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 83: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Containerized Solar Generators Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Containerized Solar Generators Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Containerized Solar Generators Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Containerized Solar Generators Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Containerized Solar Generators Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Containerized Solar Generators Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Containerized Solar Generators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Containerized Solar Generators Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Containerized Solar Generators Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 95: Containerized Solar Generators Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World Containerized Solar Generators Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
