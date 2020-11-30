PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexico’s first functional nutritionist, Nathaly Marcus, plans to bring her holistic health philosophy and the high-quality dietary supplements she has developed to America.

Functional nutrition, which is holistic health, science-based approach to overall health, looks at the entire body, and how the environment affects it.

“Your health is an everyday routine,” said Marcus, founder and nutritionist for Health Addiction, a wellness company in Mexico City. “As a functional nutritionist, I tell my patients that dietary supplements and new lifestyle habits can add years to your life and improve the quality of your life.”

Marcus said Health Addiction has developed supplements aimed at improving the quality of life.

“Health Addiction supplements take a holistic approach to your nutritional needs,” Marcus said. “Our supplements deal with aging challenges, the immune system, weight, joint care, and gut health.

“We want people to feel healthier and younger by boosting their immune system, losing weight, taking care of their joints, and improving their gut health, which are keys to better health,” she said.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything in the past eight months, it is how precious our health is,” Marcus said. “For the past 100 years, every generation seems more concerned about their health than their parents or grandparents. The pandemic has forced us to think about our health even more.”

Marcus said Health Addiction functional supplements are developed with the right balance of ingredients and dosage.

“We have spent years in research and development to achieve the right nutrient combination,” she said.

Marcus and Health Addiction have a proven track record.

As Mexico’s first functional nutritionist, Marcus trains other nutritionists, coaches, and doctors about functional medicine's benefits. She has four clinics, and this year created the Institute for Health, Mind, and Body online.

Health Addiction plans to introduce eight popular functional supplements to American consumers:

ESSENTIAL 5 addresses the five most important health pillars: nervous system, gut health, immune system, and cardiovascular system. It also provides an energy boost.

GLOW PACK helps regenerate and build healthy, radiant skin, hair, and nails.

PRE + PROBIOTIC COMPLETE FORMULA helps regenerate the gut system and support the immune system.

THERMO BURN MAX is a unique fat burner formula for weight loss.

GUT BALANCE optimizes gut function, decreases gut inflammation, and improves nutrient absorption.

SPORT COLLAGEN BOOSTER promotes ligament and joint elasticity and structure.

SPIRULINA + CHLORELLA + MORINGA COMPLEX helps detoxify the body, support the immune system, and promote cell regeneration.

GASTRO 360 optimizes proper gut function and aids in heartburn, colitis, nausea and, acid reflux problems.

“We have a track record of treating, healing, and supporting our patients,” Marcus said. “Our functional supplements only have ingredients in them that will help them. At Health Addiction, we only include ingredients if they have a specific purpose.”

