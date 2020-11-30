TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take a walk down memory lane with the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) as we commemorate our 100 Year Anniversary with a virtual exhibit that pays tribute to our past and present. The new exhibit maps out our journey over the last ten decades and is a testimony to how our Members helped shaped the real estate industry in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond.



"The virtual exhibit not only preserves our history, but is our way to celebrate all those who came before us and helped pave the way,” said Lisa Patel, TRREB President. “The online museum features remarkable stories, including those about the first female president, and the first women’s committee at TRREB,” added Patel.

“I encourage you to visit the interactive exhibit and see all that we have accomplished over the past 100 years. You can explore four themes and more than 80 fascinating artifacts, including newspaper articles, billboard ads, real estate listings, maps and photographs,” said John DiMichele, TRREB CEO.

One Globe and Mail article dating back to 1920, reads TRREB’s purpose is to “raise the standard of efficiency in the real estate business and to protect the properties of homeowners in the city through combined action.”





Fun facts are littered throughout the exhibit asking did you know that in 1956, a REALTOR® city map cost a dime and a detached two-storey Forest Hill home sold for $30,500.





In the 1960s, with new car sales booming, billboards started popping up and TRREB created a bumper sticker with the slogan, “Invest in Better Living – Buy a Home.”





By the 1980s, TRREB had established a newspaper committee and Real Estate News was produced, printed and distributed weekly by The Toronto Star.





In the mid 2000s, TRREB lobbied against the Toronto Municipal Land Transfer Tax and was successful in defeating Mayor David Miller’s attempt to pass the controversial tax in the first vote.



Visitors can go back in time to discover the evolution of TRREB and our logo here.

As we look to the past, present and future of the industry, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and join in using #TRREB100.





Media Inquiries:

Genevieve Grant, Public Affairs Specialist ggrant@trebnet.net 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 56,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

www.trreb.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/trebypn/

https://twitter.com/TheReal_TRREB

https://www.youtube.com/user/TREBChannel

https://www.pinterest.com/trebhome/

http://www.linkedin.com/company/toronto-regional-real-estate-board/

http://www.trebwire.com/

https://www.instagram.com/thereal_trreb/

https://soundcloud.com/readytorealestate