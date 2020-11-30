The latest Cyber Monday Cricut deals for 2020, including all the latest Cricut Explore Air 2 savings



Here’s our review of the top Cricut deals for Cyber Monday, including savings on Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress, Joy & more. Find the full range of deals listed below.

Best Cricut Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to check out the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)