Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 30 November 2020 at 18:25 EET

Sanoma changes the planned date of its Annual General Meeting 2021 to 13 April 2021

Sanoma Corporation changes the planned date of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021. The AGM 2021 is planned to be held on Tuesday 13 April 2021 instead of the earlier announced date 25 March 2021. Sanoma plans to arrange the meeting under temporary legislation approved by the Finnish Parliament on 3 October 2020, according to which the AGM would be held without the presence of shareholders and their proxy representatives. Shareholders or their proxy representatives would participate in the AGM and use shareholder rights by voting, making counter-proposals and asking questions only in advance.

The Board of Directors will summon the AGM and decide on applying the temporary legislation at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 at the latest.

Sanoma’s Financial Statements and Directors’ Report for 2020 will be published during week 10, starting on 8 March.

Publication dates for other financial information remain unchanged being:

Full-Year Result 2020 Wednesday, 10 February

Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2021 Friday, 30 April

Half-Year Report 1 January–30 June 2021 Wednesday, 28 July

Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2021 Wednesday, 27 October



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital course materials as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.