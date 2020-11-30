PRESS RELEASE


Paris, 30 November 2020

Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

In accordance with the General Meeting dated 19 May 2020 authorizing an ordinary share buyback program, Société Générale has bought its own shares in order to cover and honor free shares allocation plan for the benefit of employees.

Issuer name: Société Générale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 23 to 27 November 2020

Purchases performed by Société Générale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer nameIssuer code (LEI)Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4123/11/2020FR00001308091 40616,4409XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4124/11/2020FR00001308093 56516,8150XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4125/11/2020FR000013080950 00017,2804XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4126/11/2020FR0000130809100 00017,1745XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4127/11/2020FR000013080941 84817,3981XPAR

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/base-documentaire?search=&theme=information-reglementee&category=&year=&op=Filtrer

                                 

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Corentin Henry_+33 1 58 98 01 75_corentin.henry@socgen.com


