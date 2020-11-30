VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) congratulates the newly elected and re-elected Members of British Columbia’s Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the October 24, 2020 provincial election. AME congratulates the Honourable Bruce Ralston in being appointed Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. AME thanks Minister Ralston and all MLAs for their commitment to British Columbians and looks forward to their support. With strong demand and pricing for gold, copper and other metals, Minister Ralston and all elected MLAs play a key role in ensuring that BC remains globally competitive for mineral exploration through their work in fiscal policy, legislation related to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and encouraging a regulatory regime that safely expedites the issuance of permits for low-impact exploration.



The Association for Mineral Exploration’s (AME) President and CEO, Kendra Johnston, noted:

“We congratulate Premier John Horgan on forming government, and all elected Members of the Legislative Assembly. With the COVID-19 pandemic first and foremost in the minds of British Columbians, we thank the government for its leadership in addressing the health of its citizens while steering the province toward economic resilience and recovery where our industry is poised to deliver.

“We also take this opportunity to show our appreciation to MLAs from the 41st Parliament who will not be returning to the legislature and would like to thank Ministers Michelle Mungall, Scott Fraser, Doug Donaldson and Carole James for their leadership and long-standing support of British Columbia’s mineral endowment, as well as outgoing MLAs Rich Coleman, Steve Thomson and Ralph Sultan for championing mineral exploration during their time in the legislature.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with Minister Ralston and Premier Horgan’s government, and in particular working collaboratively to achieve our objectives for Budget 2021 including fiscal incentives; creating an investment fund with a mandate of investing in homegrown mineral exploration companies that are operating in BC; and funding for public geoscience. We also look forward to facilitating conversations between BC government officials and the mineral exploration industry at our upcoming Remote Roundup conference this coming January.”

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in B.C. and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.

About AME Roundup

AME’s Roundup conference is the premier event for the mineral exploration industry in British Columbia. Held annually in Vancouver, Roundup attracts more than 6,000 people from over 49 countries representing all facets of the mineral exploration industry including academics, prospectors, geologists, investors, and suppliers. Roundup provides delegates the opportunity to learn about more than 100 projects and prospects located in 15 countries across six continents. AME Remote Roundup 2021 is the virtual debut of this annual conference, safely facilitating one of the largest gatherings of the global exploration industry. Early-bird registration for AME Remote Roundup 2021 concludes on Friday, November 20.

AME Contact:

Jordan Townley

Manager, Marketing & Communications

jtownley@amebc.ca

236.334.5499