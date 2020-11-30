Paris November 30th, 2020, 6:30 pm

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 10,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification Code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC code) ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/11/2020 FR0000131757 2,000 35.22 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 24/11/2020 FR0000131757 2,000 37.97 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 25/11/2020 FR0000131757 2,000 38.48 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 26/11/2020 FR0000131757 2,000 38.00 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 27/11/2020 FR0000131757 2,000 38.82 XPAR * 2-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 10,000 37.70

§ Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of November 23rd 2020) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases





ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2019.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com

