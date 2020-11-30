LUTHERVILLE, Md., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 48 open or under development school locations in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, today announced its expansion into six new states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Ohio, North Carolina, Rhode Island and South Carolina. The move into additional states helps meet demand from prospective franchisees interested in working with Celebree.



Founder and CEO Richard Huffman started Celebree in 1994 with the guidance of his mother, who was already in the early childhood education business. Two years after opening his first school, Huffman knew he wanted to dedicate his life to Growing People Big and Small™ – by providing environments that educate and nurture young children and grow and develop leaders.

“We’re expanding into more regions because of an increased demand from entrepreneurs who see how vital child care is to their local communities,” said Huffman. “COVID-19 placed early childhood education in the national spotlight. As an experienced and nimble company, we can move into new territories easily and help franchisees get their schools open quickly and efficiently.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child” but the “whole family.”

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.



Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.



For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website or contact Jim DiRugeris, Chief Development Officer, at jdirugeris@celebree.com or 443-391-6533.



About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. With a Celebree School franchise, entrepreneurs can invest in their financial future and their community by leveraging our proven business model. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

