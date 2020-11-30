FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a 25-year hiatus from painting, Terry Smith, the founder of Terry Smith Creations and legendary sports artist responsible for some of the most recognizable, highly-coveted artwork behind your favorite professional sports teams, leagues, and players, returns to make publicly available his long-awaited TSC Limited Edition Prints, beginning at 9:00 a.m. PST on December 1, 2020 at www.imaginaryink.net .



With each edition of TSC Limited Edition Prints being available for only 7 days at a capped edition size of 250 to 500 pieces (depending on the athlete), these hand-inspected, artist signed, and numbered prints are masterfully-crafted, museum-quality pieces that offer NBA fans and collectors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own portraits of their favorite athletes. Each painting tells a story and reflects the athlete’s personality, paying tribute to the athlete’s skills and accomplishments. Every TSC Limited Edition Print displays Terry’s unmistakable painting style, colorful palette, and inventive imagery. Each TSC Limited Edition Print is a sub-licensed product of the NBALAB and will come with a hand signed matching numbered letter of authenticity.

Terry explains: “In the ’50s, the movie stars were cultural icons. They were the aspirational figures that society seemed to idolize and follow. In the ’60s rock stars moved to the top of the cultural icon charts. In the late ‘80s we began to see another shift. Athletes were beginning to emerge as the most recognized and followed figures worldwide. They were fast becoming the new cultural icons in society on a global basis.” With their newfound iconic status, Terry felt athletes deserved a new treatment in how they should be portrayed in the art world.

TSC Limited Edition Prints will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis on www.imaginaryink.net starting at 9:00 a.m. PST on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 and at $499 per TSC Limited Edition Print. Artist proof prints, capped at 20 prints per athlete, will also be available at $999 each. Sign up today at www.imaginaryink.net to get early notice on future TSC Limited Edition Print releases.

About ImaginaryInk: ImaginaryInk is the brainchild of Terry Smith. For over 35 years, Terry has been a strong creative force and leader in sports, gaming, and entertainment. He has created content with major studios like Sony Entertainment and Universal Studios and has held top creative leadership roles at companies like Electronic Arts, Sony Computer Entertainment, Activision, and Zynga. He is also well-known for his art and creative art direction for video game properties such as God of War for Sony and Americans McGee’s Alice for Electronic Arts.

Terry’s paintings have been used for major sporting events including the Super Bowl, Rose Bowl, and NHL All-Star Game. His art has been commissioned by numerous athletes, companies, and collectors over the years who find his illustrative storytelling style compelling. Over his career, Terry has created images for teams in every major U.S. sports league, including, but not limited to, the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, and MLS.

