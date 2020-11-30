DETROIT, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will continue to waive cost sharing for members who are diagnosed and treated for COVID-19 through March 31, 2021. This extension of a temporary benefit, originally set to expire on Dec. 31, ensures members will not pay out-of-pocket costs – copays, deductibles or coinsurance – for the medical care associated with COVID-19.

The temporary waiver applies to all commercial and Medicare Advantage plans offered by Blue Cross and Blue Care Network.

Members have not had to pay cost sharing for COVID-19 treatment since March 2020 when the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in Michigan. BCBSM has paid more than $25 million to support these cost-share waivers. More than 55,000 members have had their COVID-19 treatment cost share waived through September 30, 2020, and the number continues to grow.

“Since the early days of the public health emergency, Blue Cross has stood behind our members, removing barriers in access to care and making sure their health care is affordable,” said BCBSM president and CEO Daniel J. Loepp.

As an enterprise, BCBSM has put more than $1.3 billion behind a multifaceted response to the COVID-19 crisis, including more than $230 million behind COVID treatment.

The company is posting information on its blog – www.MIBluesPerspectives.com – and website – www.bcbsm.com/coronavirus — to inform customers and members of the latest on the national impact of coronavirus and provide counsel on what to do and where to seek care if members come down with symptoms.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, a nonprofit mutual insurance company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Blue Cross provides and administers health benefits to more than 4.7 million members residing in Michigan in addition to employees of Michigan-headquartered companies who reside outside the state. The company has been committed to delivering affordable health care products through a broad variety of plans for businesses, individuals and seniors for 80 years. For more information, visit bcbsm.com and MiBluesPerspectives.com.

Helen Stojic Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan 313-549-9884 newsroom@bcbsm.com