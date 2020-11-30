CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey” or the “Company” ) is pleased to announce the launch of its new Press Release Service platform for Canadian and US companies seeking a trusted, high-quality and cost-effective solution to reach news and media outlets across Canada, the United States and globally.



Odyssey provides various dissemination packages based on its clients’ desired reach, with each package including SEDAR filing, unlimited word count and a dedicated account manager for support. Previously under the brand of Wiklow Corporate Services, Odyssey’s Press Release Dissemination Services group has built an established base of TSX and Venture-Exchange listed issuers and will look to extend this new service to all existing Odyssey clients, as well as new potential clients from across Canada and the United States.

Odyssey’s Press Release Services group is led by Colin Moroney, who has over 15 years of experience in corporate services, which includes extensive knowledge of SEDAR, SEDI and EDGAR filings, as well as Press Release dissemination. “Press release dissemination is a critical function for any public issuer, and numerous private companies, and we take great pride in ensuring that news is disseminated accurately and promptly, and reaches the desired news and media bases that are important to our clients,” said Colin Moroney, Corporate Services Director at Odyssey. “Our product offering is compelling from an efficiency and cost-effectiveness standpoint, and we’re looking forward to providing this “value-add” service to our clients.”

“We’re very excited to offer Press Release Services to our clients across Canada and in the United States,” said Jenna Kaye, CEO of Odyssey. “Any time we can make life simple and easy for our clients, it becomes a win for us too.”

For more information on Odyssey’s Press Release Service packages, including tiers and costs, please visit: www.odysseytrust.com.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is an independent trust and transfer agent with offices in Calgary, Vancouver and co-agents based in Toronto (Odyssey Transfer Inc.) and Denver, CO (Odyssey Transfer US Inc.).

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Services

Colin Moroney, Director | E: cmoroney@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-236-521-3762

Odyssey Trust Company

Jenna Kaye, CEO | E: jkaye@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-403-660-0192