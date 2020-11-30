Chantilly, VA, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) is proud to announce that its managed community, Riverside Conservancy, has won the 2020 Associa Green Award.

Associa, the largest community management company in North America, is committed to increasing the environmental well-being of the communities it serves every day. The Associa Green initiative facilitates programs that support “green” living and encourages Associa’s managed communities to help residents live a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. Each year, Associa honors a community that goes above and beyond to live green with the Associa Green Award.

The Associa Green Award recognizes Associa-managed associations that exceptionally promote green living through environmentally friendly community events and green initiatives. Applicant communities are judged on energy efficiency, green building, efficient water use, trees and green space, recycling and waste reduction, and education and innovation.

Riverside Conservancy is a 424-unit, townhome and condominium community in Woodbridge, VA. The community also features a number of amenities, including a fitness center, business center, pool, dog park, and playground. The association is involved in many green initiatives and is committed to increasing its positive environmental impact and innovating environmentally friendly lifestyle solutions for its residents. Such projects include the installation of solar-powered streetlights, the elimination of plastic cups in its fitness center, the implementation of an electric vehicle charging station at the community clubhouse, and the creation of a Little Free Library constructed with eco-friendly plastic and 95% recycled materials that encourages residents to recycle unwanted books.

The association is also committed to helping educate residents on the importance of living green. Over the past year, guest speakers at community meetings helped promote recycling and instructed residents on different methods to reducing waste. Expert guest speakers included Aleta Daniels, executive director at Keep Prince William County Beautiful, a non-profit environmental organization that partners with residents, businesses, and local government to educate and inspire people to be environmental stewards, and Deborah Campbell from the Prince William County Solid Waste Division. The community also hosted a community cleanup and shred event, where it partnered with community landscapers, Potomac Springs, Keep Prince William Beautiful, and the Community Associations Institute Potomac Watershed Cleanup committee, to clear litter from the neighborhood and storm water retention pond. Residents were offered the chance to bring their old files and paperwork to be shredded, all of which were recycled to make new paper products.

“Associa Green is proud to have so many communities dedicated to living a green lifestyle, but we are excited to recognize Riverside Conservancy as the winners of the 2020 Associa Green Award,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “Riverside Conservancy’s association leaders have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to offering environmentally friendly events and services that make a positive green impact. They are committed to empowering their residents with a green education. We look forward to seeing what sustainable projects this community wil take on in the years to come."

As the Associa Green Award winner, Riverside Conservancy will be awarded a grand prize of $2,500 to go toward the funding of a future green project in their community.

