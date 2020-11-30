When Dogs Heal: Powerful Stories of People Living with HIV and the Dogs That Saved Them by Jesse Freidin, Zach Stafford, Christina Garofalo, and Robert Garofalo

When Dogs Heal: Powerful Stories of People Living with HIV and the Dogs That Saved Them by Jesse Freidin, Zach Stafford, Christina Garofalo, and Robert Garofalo

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming this spring from Zest Books™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, When Dogs Heal: Powerful Stories of People Living with HIV and the Dogs That Saved Them illustrates a refreshing, beautiful, and totally unique portrait of HIV infused with a deep message of hope for young adults. Written by Christina Garofalo, award-winning dog photographer Jesse Freidin, adolescent HIV+ specialist Dr. Robert Garofalo, and LGBTQ advocate and journalist Zach Stafford, When Dogs Heal shows how the best medicine isn’t always found at a pharmacy or in a doctor’s office. Sometimes it comes in the form of a four-legged friend.



Accompanied by striking photography, each profile in When Dogs Heal highlights the power of the incredible bonds between humans and their canine companions. Whether that means combating loneliness and stigma, discovering the importance of unconditional love, overcoming addiction, or simply having a best friend in a time of need, these stories showcase a diverse set of people who are thriving and celebrating life thanks to the compassion and unconditional love of their dogs.

Changing the narrative surrounding HIV, When Dogs Heal shares extraordinary stories about love, connection, and survival, featuring all kinds of people who are thriving and celebrating life.

A portion of the proceeds from this book benefits Fred Says, an organization dedicated to financially supporting HIV+ teen health care.

Advance Praise for When Dogs Heal:

“When Dogs Heal provides everything the world needs – beautiful pictures of unconditional love in the face of stigma, loneliness, pain and doubt. Every turn of the page gave me goosebumps, tears and joy.” —Staci Bush, PA, Senior Director at Gilead

“As a writer about dogs, I wish my words could convey the punch that Jesse Freidin delivers with his photographs. When Dogs Heal manages to neatly encapsulate our feelings about dogs and the poignancy of the dog-person relationship.” —Alexandra Horowitz, New York Times best-selling author of Inside of a Dog and head of Barnard College’s Dog Cognition Lab

“When Dogs Heal demonstrates the incredible bonds that can develop between humans-in-need and the dogs who love us. It’s a testament to the power of unconditional love.” —Debra Houser, President of Advocates for Youth

Follow us online:

Blog: lernerbooks.blog

Twitter: @LernerBooks

Facebook: Lerner Publishing Group

About the Publisher

Zest Books™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, is a leader in young adult nonfiction, publishing books on entertainment, history, science, health, fashion, and life advice.

When Dogs Heal

March 2021

$37.32 Hardcover

$19.99 Paperback

eBook Also Available

Ages 13–18

HC: 978-1-5415-8673-4

PB: 978-1-5415-8676-5

152 Pages ● 8 x 10

Attachment

Lindsay Matvick Lerner Publishing Group 612-332-3344 lmatvick@lernerbooks.com