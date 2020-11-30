PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American consumers will soon be able to buy PUCA Pure & Care’s luxury wellness and affordable skincare products.
“We are bringing our most popular skincare products to America in the coming months,” said Vivian Dynesen, founder and CEO of the Danish beauty company, PUCA Pure and Care. “The PUCA Pure and Care brand stands apart from other products because it combines nature and science to develop high-quality and affordable skincare products.
“PUCA Pure and Care products keep your skin revitalized,” Ms. Dynesen added. “We bring back your natural glow and shine. Our products provide moisture that will reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.”
PUCA Pure & Care products expected to arrive in the U.S. shortly include:
Ms. Dynesen said PUCA Pure and Care’s core values emphasize beauty, freedom, innovation, and surprises.
“We listen to our customers who told us they wanted new products that were not on the market yet,” she said. “This is how we innovate and how we surprise.”
Ms. Dynesen said PUCA Pure and Care also believes its products must be affordable.
“We can make the best skincare and beauty products on the market, but if people can’t afford them, what does it accomplish,” she said. “Our focus is on luxurious wellness and care products that people can buy.”
For more information, visit www.pureandcare.com.
Attachments
Robert Grant PUCA PURE & CARE 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com
PUCA PURE & CARE
Boca Raton, Florida, UNITED STATES
Robert Grant PUCA PURE & CARE 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com
918742.jpg
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
918743.jpg
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
PUCA PURE & CARE LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: