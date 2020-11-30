Scottsdale, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Companies has hired Bobby Bull as Director of Acquisitions in the pursuit of hitting their targeted 10-year goals for growth. Bobby comes to MC Companies with 20 years of Multifamily brokerage experience with a strong focus on the Southwest markets.

Bobby has a track record of over 500 million in Real Estate transactions over the span of his career. MC Companies hopes to leverage Bobby’s skill set to grow their unit count from the current 6,000 units to the planned 25,000 units over the next 10 years.

Principles of MC Companies, Ken McElroy and Ross McCallister as well as Partner and President, Lesley Brice have a long-standing relationship with Bobby, making him a natural fit with the organization’s culture. MC anticipates a swift transition to making big moves towards the goal of growing the company. “We are excited to have Bobby join the team here and believe he will be instrumental in our ability to grow our portfolio” says Lesley Brice – President and Partner at MC Companies.

MC Companies operates primarily in the Southwest with the majority of their holdings in Tucson and the greater Phoenix area. Additionally, MC Companies owns and manages communities in Tulsa OK, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas, Texas.

About MC Companies: MC Companies https://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 2001.

Joshua Selph MC Companies 4809985400 jselph@mccompanies.com