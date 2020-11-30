HAMPTON, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 2 at 4:20 pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for fourteen days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact

Sarah Cavanaugh

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

(781) 433-3161

scavanaugh@celldex.com