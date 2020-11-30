MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually December 1-3, 2020. The company will conduct institutional investor meetings on December 2, 2020; meetings may be requested through Piper Sandler.



A pre-recorded fireside chat with Ms. Henwood is now available on the Piper Sandler conference site and on the “Events” page within the Investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. The recording will be available for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings. The launch of Baudax Bio’s first commercial product ANJESO® began in June 2020 following its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2020. ANJESO is a once daily IV NSAID with preferential COX-2 activity, which has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials, including two pivotal efficacy trials, a large double-blind Phase III safety trial and other studies for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax has a pipeline of other pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs which is currently in preclinical studies, and intranasal dexmedetomidine which is being developed for possible uses in pain or sedation. For more information please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

