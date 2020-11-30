BOSTON and JERUSALEM, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Spiros Jamas, Sc.D. to the role of Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors effective January 4, 2021. Dr. Jamas will succeed Dr. Roger Garceau, who has been serving as interim CEO since August 2020. Dr. Garceau will continue to serve as a Director of Entera Bio.



“This is an incredibly exciting time to join the talented team at Entera, with several near-term catalysts including multiple data readouts from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 as well as numerous potential business development opportunities for our platform technology,” said Dr. Jamas. “I look forward to working with the team at Entera to advance the EB613 osteoporosis development program toward a potential pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial and to progress our pipeline, including the selection of a formulation of EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. With several important data readouts for the Company over the coming months, including the final Phase 2 data from the EB613 Phase 2 trial in the first half of 2021, I believe there is a significant opportunity to create value for Entera’s shareholders and build a sustainable biopharmaceutical company,” continued Dr. Jamas.

Spiros Jamas is a biotech entrepreneur with over 30 years of senior management experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has served as CEO and/or founder of multiple high growth, innovation-driven companies including: AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc., Tempero Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Alpha-Beta Technology, Inc. He has assembled high-performance teams to grow these organizations and led first-in-class R&D programs from early discovery through Investigative New Drug Application (IND) submissions and into advanced clinical development. As founding CEO of AOBiome, he created a leading skin microbiome company that launched the breakthrough skin probiotic AO+ Mist and Mother Dirt Consumer Brand and led the effort to file six IND’s. At Enanta he led the initiation of the Hepatitis C drug development program. Over the course of his career, Dr. Jamas has raised over $300 million in funding from a variety of sources including public and private equity and debt. In addition to his significant experience in building biopharma companies, Dr. Jamas was the Global Healthcare Analyst in the Global Fundamental Strategies group at State Street Global Advisors, the world’s second largest asset management firm. Dr. Jamas obtained a Doctor of Science in Biotechnology from M.I.T. in 1987, a M.Sc. also from M.I.T. in 1983 and a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from UMIST, England. He is an author and co-inventor on numerous papers and patents.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Roger for his leadership during the CEO search and am excited that Spiros will be joining us as our CEO and a member of the board of directors. Spiros’ background, including his experience with drug development and strategy makes him uniquely qualified to lead the Company at this exciting time. With EB613 Phase 2 data on the horizon and a clear unmet need for oral therapies that may offer osteoporosis patients a more convenient, needle free alternative to the current injectable products currently available, this is a very exciting time for the Company,” stated Gerald Lieberman, Entera’s Chairman of the Board.

The terms of Dr. Jamas’ engagement are subject to the approval of the company's shareholders.

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company’s proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in Phase 2 clinical development. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.

