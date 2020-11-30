Recent Acquisitions Driving Annualized Revenue Run Rate of $35 Million
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients, announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020. All financial information is presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD commented, “I am very pleased with our third quarter results, which have provided us a strong foundation for continued aggressive growth. We are well-funded after raising almost $60 million over the last few months, which will allow us to deploy capital on a robust pipeline of acquisition targets. Based on our Q3 results, combined with recently completed and announced acquisitions, we currently have a solid annualized revenue run rate of $35 million; through planned accretive acquisitions and organic growth, we are confident that this run rate will continue to grow in 2021. We recently closed a number of key acquisitions in Q4 including Snapclarity, iMD, Benchmark and Re:Function which will provide meaningful revenue and are fundamental to our new Enterprise Health Solutions Division. These acquisitions were transformational for us as we are now one of the only healthcare technology companies to provide comprehensive primary and specialist care, mental health support, and educational resources on our proprietary platforms to healthcare practitioners, patients and enterprise clients. We are extremely proud that CloudMD has positioned itself as a leader in this space. Our focus on engaging patients and empowering practitioners has created a transformational shift on how healthcare is delivered and proven to have better outcomes for all members involved. We’d like to thank our loyal shareholders and look forward to the next phase of this exciting journey.”
Q3 2020 Financial Highlights
Third Quarter Business Highlights
Highlights Subsequent to Third Quarter
Outlook
The Company is focused on revolutionizing the healthcare industry by leveraging technology to digitalize its delivery to provide both better access to care which leads to better health outcomes. CloudMD has a strong balance sheet with approximately $60 million in cash, which will allow it to continue deploying capital on a robust pipeline of accretive, synergistic acquisitions. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company completed five strategic acquisitions which enhances its portfolio of SaaS model digital services and clinic services offering. The Company also announced another four acquisitions, primarily focused on its newly created Enterprise Health Solutions Division, which are expected to close by December 31, 2020.
CloudMD’s organic growth will be largely driven by its network of hybrid clinics, pharmacy partnerships, SaaS solutions and enterprise partnerships. Through its recent acquisitions, there are opportunities for cross-functional synergies and cross selling that will drive further organic growth.
With our Q3 2020 financial performance, combined with organic growth, and completed and announced acquisitions, CloudMD is on track to achieve (i) annualized revenue run rate exceeding $35 million, (ii) gross margin exceeding 50%, and (iii) improved Adjusted EBITDA performance.
CloudMD will continue to focus on delivering meaningful shareholder value by executing on its growth strategy through accretive acquisitions, strategic capital allocation and continuing to achieve organic growth across all divisions.
Selected Financial Information
All results were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|Selected Financial Information
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|(%)
|2020
|2019
|(%)
|Revenue
|$
|3,358,955
|$
|2,165,217
|55
|%
|$
|9,205,671
|$
|4,327,116
|113
|%
|Physician fees
|(1,086,731
|)
|(494,340
|)
|120
|%
|(2,812,916
|)
|(1,677,598
|)
|68
|%
|Cost of goods sold
|(857,573
|)
|(671,929
|)
|28
|%
|(2,552,531
|)
|(671,929
|)
|280
|%
|Gross profit (1)
|1,414,651
|998,948
|42
|%
|3,840,224
|1,977,589
|94
|%
|Gross profit %
|42.1
|%
|46.1
|%
|41.7
|%
|45.7
|%
|Expenses
|4,094,284
|1,752,735
|134
|%
|10,561,582
|4,924,384
|114
|%
|Loss before other items
|(2,679,633
|)
|(753,787
|)
|255
|%
|(6,721,358
|)
|(2,946,795
|)
|128
|%
|Other items and taxes
|(44,440
|)
|(55,888
|)
|-20
|%
|(393,826
|)
|(296,725
|)
|33
|%
|Net and comprehensive loss
|(2,724,073
|)
|(809,675
|)
|236
|%
|(7,115,184
|)
|(3,243,520
|)
|119
|%
|Loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|100
|%
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|-66
|%
(1) Gross profit is a non-GAAP measure as described in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this News Release.
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|(%)
|2020
|2019
|(%)
|Net loss for the period
|$
|(2,724,073
|)
|$
|(809,675
|)
|236
|%
|$
|(7,115,184
|)
|$
|(3,243,520
|)
|119
|%
|Add:
|Interest and accretion expense
|63,001
|49,841
|26
|%
|189,557
|152,555
|24
|%
|Income taxes
|18,964
|-
|100
|%
|18,964
|-
|100
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|262,128
|134,373
|95
|%
|673,468
|249,305
|170
|%
|EBITDA(1) for the period
|(2,379,980
|)
|(625,461
|)
|281
|%
|(6,233,195
|)
|(2,841,660
|)
|119
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|558,603
|459,934
|21
|%
|1,507,930
|1,225,841
|23
|%
|Financing-related costs
|245,123
|-
|100
|%
|504,637
|-
|100
|%
|Acquisition-related costs
|191,380
|29,083
|558
|%
|308,899
|108,093
|186
|%
|Litigation costs and loss provision
|63,154
|482
|12992
|%
|466,632
|20,932
|2129
|%
|Loss from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|0
|%
|-
|(22,967
|)
|-100
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the period
|$
|(1,321,720
|)
|$
|(135,962
|)
|872
|%
|$
|(3,445,097
|)
|$
|(1,509,761
|)
|128
|%
(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures as described in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this News Release. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA has been amended this quarter to exclude financing-related costs, acquisition-related costs, litigation costs and loss provision, which are not operational in nature.
Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis
This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related notes, and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, copies of which can be found at www.sedar.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results reported in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses various non-GAAP financial measures, which are not recognized under IFRS, as supplemental indicators of the Company’s operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s understanding of the Company’s historical and current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Management believes that these measures provide useful information in that they exclude amounts that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results and ongoing operations and provide a more consistent basis for comparison between quarters and years. Details of such non-GAAP financial measures and how they are derived are provided below as well as in conjunction with the discussion of the financial information reported.
Since non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, other companies may calculate these non-IFRS measures differently and our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar titled measures of other companies. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them and are also urged to read all IFRS accounting disclosures presented in the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and the consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes for years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.
EBITDA
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers. EBITDA referenced herein relates to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. This measure does not have a comparable IFRS measure and is used by the Company to manage and evaluate the cash operating income (loss) of the business. Please refer to section on EBITDA for reconciliation.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA referenced herein relates to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, financing-related costs, acquisition-related costs, litigation costs and loss provision, and loss from discontinued operations. This measure does not have a comparable IFRS measure and is used by the Company to evaluate its cash operating income (loss) of the business, adjusted for factors that are unusual in nature or factors that are not indicative of the operating performance of the Company. Please refer to section on Adjusted EBITDA for reconciliation.
Gross Profit
Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standard meaning and may not be comparable to a similar measure disclosed by other issuers. Gross Profit referenced herein relates to revenues less physician fees and cost of goods sold. This measure does not have a comparable IFRS measure and is used by the Company to manage and evaluate the operating performance of the business.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to healthcare providers across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 500 clinics, almost 4000 licensed practitioners and 8 million patient charts across North America.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"
Chief Executive Officer
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on CloudMD’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.
The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CloudMD Software & Services Inc.
