TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (formerly CB2 Insights) (CSE:SHG; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, today reported its earnings for fiscal Q3 2020 for the period ended September 30, 2020. Additional information regarding the Company, including its interim financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), can be found at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website (www.skylighthealthgroup.com). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
Following an industry-wide initial reduction of visits in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Skylight Health has continued to see growth in patient visits and registrations, while ongoing improvements to its business model and operating structure have led to reduced costs for delivery of services. The implementation of a telemedicine offering has created opportunities to further reduce the cost of healthcare delivery with lower overheads, higher margins, and improved availability for patients.
The Company expects that virtual care including telemedicine will remain a key delivery model within its growth plan. The Company continues its expansion through the US both organically and by way of acquisition with two new states added in October and November 2020 and a third acquisition announced to close in early 2021. Collectively, the 3 acquisitions are expected to contribute $5 million in annualized revenue and $1 million in annualized EBITDA to the current run rate. As of November 27th, 2020, the Company has CA$10 million in cash on its balance sheet and is focused on its 3-pronged growth strategy including the expansion of insurable services to its current patient roster, subscription for the un/underinsured and accretive acquisitions.
Prad Sekar, Chief Executive Officer of Skylight Health Group stated “We are excited to see the continued efforts of our team and commitment to patient care result in a second consecutive Adjusted EBITDA positive quarter and, for the first time in our company’s history, a full nine months of positive Adjusted EBITDA. We have continued to execute against our business plan, strengthen our management team and create programs that will ultimately delight our patients and optimize their health outcomes. Further we are beyond thrilled to be operating under our name Skylight Health Group and the opportunities it represents for us and our stakeholders in the years to come.”
Mr. Sekar continued, “During our last earnings call in August 2020 we stated that it was time for us to go on the offensive. I am proud to say that we are doing just that. We look forward to executing against our business plan and bringing real value to all our stakeholders.”
Summary of Q3 2020 Key Milestones and Consolidated Results
Q3 2020 Financial Highlights
|Three months ended September 30
|Nine months ended September 30
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|3,310,128
|4,193,138
|9,942,627
|10,299,970
|Cost of sales
|964,091
|1,264,296
|3,082,437
|3,049,254
|Gross profit
|2,346,037
|2,928,842
|6,860,190
|7,250,716
|Gross margin
|Total operating expenses
|2,561,763
|3,847,956
|8,086,041
|11,206,944
|Loss from operations
|(215,726)
|(919,114)
|(1,225,851)
|(3,956,228)
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|331,122
|(368,588)
|108,894
|(1,870,065)
* Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted by significant nonrecurring, non-operational expenses and partially offset by the cash impact of certain accounting treatments during the period. Please see the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for a detailed reconciliation to operating loss.
The Company will hold its quarterly investor conference call on December 1, 2020 at 9:00 am ET.
Conference call details:
|Date:
|Tuesday, December 1st, 2020
|Time:
|9:00 a.m. (EDT)
|US/Canada Toll Free Dial In:
|1-800-319-4610
|Toronto Local Dial In:
|1-416-915-3239
|International Dial In:
|1-604-638-5340
|Call Name:
|Skylight Health Earnings Call
A replay of the earnings call will be available on the company’s website 24 hours after the call takes place.
Submitting Questions:
Those interested in submitting questions for the earnings call can do so by emailing investors@skylighthealthgroup.com prior to the start of the call. Skylight Health will attempt to answer all questions submitted; however, some questions may not be answered during the call due to time constraints.
The Company looks forward to providing additional discussion on its Q3 2020 Filings, as well as providing an update on the business and preliminary expectations for Q4 2020. Further, the Company will update shareholders on its future outlook and plans for growth in the coming quarters.
About Skylight Health Group
Skylight Health Group (CSE:SHG OTCQB:CBIIF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. healthcare services. With a patient roster of over 120,000 patients, the Company’s operations spread across 14 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.
The Company primarily operates a traditional insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other Commercial Payors. The Company also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Skylight Health’s filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s unaudited financial results and projected growth.
Although Skylight Health as attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.
There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Skylight Health disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Skylight Health does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This Press Release contains references to Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Margin. These financial measures are not measures that have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP measures. The non-GAAP measures used by the corporation may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as “income (loss) before interest expenses, taxes, expenses related to listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, depreciation, foreign exchange and financial expenses.
The Company uses these non-GAAP measures because they provide additional information on the performance of its commercial operations. Such tools are frequently used in the business world to analyze and compare the performance of businesses; however, the Company’s definition of these metrics may differ from those of other businesses. Skylight Health will, at times, use certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide readers with additional information in order to assist investors in understanding our financial and operating performance. Skylight Health believes that these non-GAAP measures provide readers with useful information about the Company’s operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.
Adjusted EBITDA excludes the effect of share-based compensation expenses and related payroll taxes as well as removes substantial one-time costs for unusual business activities. Additional discussion on this can be found in the Skylight Health Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.
Such non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. See the Company’s audited Financial Statements for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.
No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.
