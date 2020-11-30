Santa Fe, NM, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Folk Art Market (IFAM), the world’s largest folk art market, is hosting a winter virtual market December 2 – 6. The event features 27 first-time IFAM artists from Colombia, Ghana, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. The artists, among other new Market participants, had been selected to participate in the summer event, that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 cohort of Market artists have all been invited to return to IFAM’s next Market offering. The new work includes baskets, apparel, home textiles, jewelry, ceramics and 3D pieces.

“This is the first time these artists’ work will be available at IFAM,” said Stuart Ashman, IFAM CEO. “Their body of work is incredible, and we are thrilled to unveil it at this year’s winter event.”

One of the premier first-time artists is Pachan Premjibhai Siju. From India, he incorporates contemporary styles with the craftsmanship of the elders to produce one-of-a-kind shawls. His weavings tell the story of climate change on the world as a whole and the tradition of weaving. “I have been thinking about climate change,” he said. “Our original products were sustainable, but today commercial work often is not. I wanted to create work that is contemporary and sustainable.”

See more about Siju and his work at: http://ifamstories.org/artists/pachan-premjibhai-siju/

A father-son team are also first-time artists. From Usbekistan, Bakhtiyor and Diyorbek Nazirov both began their crafts at the age of 12. The process of making traditional Rishtan ceramics has remained mostly unchanged for more than 800 years. The Nazirovs are known for their intricate designs in blue and turquoise which, according to ancient beliefs, are the colors of pure water and cloudless sky, symbolizing happiness.

See more about their work at: http://ifamstories.org/artists/bakhtiyor-nazirov-diyorbek-nazirov/

The IFAM winter market items are available for preview until the market opens on December 2. Go to IFAM for more information.

Joanie Griffin International Folk Art Market 505-261-4444 jgriffin@sunny505.com