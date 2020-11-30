LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) announced today that the credit agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and Greenstone Resources II LP entered into on May 20, 2019 was further amended. The maturity date for the repayment of the US$5,000,000 loan plus accrued interest was extended to January 31, 2021, provided however that the lenders may demand repayment of the loan and accrued interest at any time prior to the maturity date.



Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. Information about the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com.

