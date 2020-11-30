Third quarter 2020



Net sales for the quarter decreased to MSEK 15 (27)

Gross margin decreased to 41% (46%)

Write-down of goodwill in Livescribe by MSEK 20.5

Operating loss increased to MSEK -46 (-14)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.30 (-0.14)

During the quarter, Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of 7,022,560 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately MSEK 8.9

During the quarter, Anoto’s education subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc received an investor term sheet for MSEK 35.3, at a pre-money valuation of MSEK 309. Following completion of the investment, the new investors are expected to own approximately 13% and Anoto approximately 68% of the outstanding shares in Knowledge AI Inc

January – September 2020

Net sales for the period amounted to MSEK 51 (81)

Gross margin decreased to 42% (50%)

Write-down of goodwill in Livescribe by MSEK 20.5

Operating loss increased to MSEK -84 (-36)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.58 (-0.23)

In March, Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of 20,000,000 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately MSEK 21.4

In September, Anoto’s education subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc received an investor term sheet for MSEK 35.3, at a pre-money valuation of MSEK 309. Following completion of the investment, the new investors are expected to own approximately 13% and Anoto approximately 68% of the outstanding shares in Knowledge AI Inc

In September, Anoto carried out a directed rights issue of 7,022,560 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately MSEK 8.9

The report was published without the auditor’s report and will be completed with the auditor’s report within the next few days.

