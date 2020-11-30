New York, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global phosphate rock market size is forecast to reach USD 43.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Phosphate rock find wide application in fertilizers, feed additives and chemical industries. The expansion of these industries and the demand for high crop yield would be driving factors for the phosphate rock market. Population across the globe is presently growing at a rate of about 1.05% per year. The existing average increase in population is anticipated to be 81 million people each year. The global population has increased from 3 billion in 1959 to 6 billion in 1999. It is projected that it will take another approximately 40 years to grow by another 50% to reach 9 billion by the year 2037. This trend indicates a growing demand for food products worldwide. Food demand is likely to increase in the range of 59.0% to 98.0% by 2050. One of the ways this demand could be met by improving productivity on existing agricultural lands by use of phosphate-based fertilizers and fungicides.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3695
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the phosphate rock industry. Demand for phosphate rock is suffering as various end-use markets and global supply chains have been upended, and the competitive order of manufacturers has witnessed a change. The shortage of demand has pushed the global chemical sector into an oversupply situation. Hindrance to free movement of the labor force required for the application of fertilizers in the agricultural fields has deterred the growth of the market during the COVID-19 pandemic. Movement restrictions are immediately affecting the industry, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is hoped that things would get back to normal conditions.
Further key findings from the report suggest
BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3695
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global phosphate rock market on the basis of deposits, distribution channel, application, and region:
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/phosphate-rock-market
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Agricultural Biostimulants Market Analysis By Type (Acid-based, Extract-based, Others), By Application (Soil, Foliar, Seed and Others) And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026
Potash Fertilizers Market Share, Size & Analysis, By Product Type (Potassium Chloride, Potassium Nitrate, Sulfate of Potash), By Mode of Application (Foliar, Broadcasting, Fertigation), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses), 2017-2027
Seed Treatment Market Size, Share & Demand, By Type (Chemical Seed Treatment, Biological Seed Treatment), By Crop Type, By Application Technique, By Function And By Region, Forecasts To 2027
Biopesticides Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Bioherbicides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides), By Crop Type, By Mode of Application, By Source, By Formulation, And By Region, Forecasts To 2027
Phosphate Fertilizer Market Demand, Share & Outlook, By Product Type (Superphosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, Diammonium Phosphate), By Application, By Distribution Channel And By Region, Forecasts To 2027
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
LinkdIn | Twitter | BlogsLinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read full Press Release: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-phosphate-rock-market
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: