SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, is pleased to announce that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has recently accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for JS006, a humanized monoclonal antibody against a human lymphocyte inhibitory receptor TIGIT.



JS006 is a recombinant humanized IgG4κ monoclonal antibody against human TIGIT specifically, developed independently by the Company. According to the results of pre-clinical studies, JS006 can specifically block the TIGIT-PVR pathway. TIGIT (T cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain) is an important inhibitory receptor expressed by NK cells and T cells, which can be engaged and activated by PVR family ligands highly expressed on tumor cells and suppressive immune cells to directly inhibit the killing effect of NK cells and T cells on tumor cells. A number of pre-clinical and clinical studies showed that activation of TIGIT pathway could be a crucial underlying mechanism for the resistance to PD-1 blockade therapy. Combination of TIGIT and PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies also showed a synergistic potential to enhance antitumor response to overcome anti-PD-1 resistance and broaden the beneficial population to immunotherapy.

Founded in December 2012, Junshi Biosciences (HK: 1877; SH: 688180) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company has established a diversified R & D pipeline comprising 26 innovative drug candidates and 2 biosimilars, with five therapeutic focus areas covering cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, neurologic, and infectious diseases. Junshi Biosciences was the first Chinese pharmaceutical company to obtain marketing approval for PD-1 monoclonal antibody in China and clinical trial application approval for PCSK9 monoclonal antibody from the NMPA. The world’s first-in-human, first-in-class BTLA blocking antibody for solid tumors is currently in phase I clinical trials in the US and China. In early 2020, Junshi Biosciences joined forces with Institute of Microbiology Chinese Academy of Science to co-develop JS016, China’s first neutralizing fully human monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2, which has entered clinical trials and is now a part of our continuous innovation for disease control and prevention of the global pandemic. Junshi Biosciences have about 2,000 full time employees in the United States and China, including research and development centers in San Francisco, Maryland, Shanghai, Suzhou, Beijing and Guangzhou. For more information, please visit: http://junshipharma.com .

