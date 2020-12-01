Dallas, TX , Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExamSoft, a secure assessment platform that provides robust data and analytics to help faculty with accreditation, remediation and student outcomes, announced today that it has reached the 2,000 program mark with the signing of an agreement with a state transit authority. This achievement marks a significant milestone for ExamSoft’s growth and evolution — not just in terms of volume of clients but in diversity as well.

This 2,000th client will be using the ExamSoft platform to deliver secure and scalable remote assessments — backed by data and analytics — for employees. The organization will leverage ExamSoft to track its standards, deliver secure examinations, and to certify employees to its state’s standards.

Founded in 1998 with the goal of improving the Bar exam delivery and experience, ExamSoft now has a 22-year history of delivering secure and stable exams. Though the company started with the Bar exams, it has diversified over the years to serve law schools, nursing programs, medical schools, and many other types of institutions, including non-academic organizations. With a growing client base, ExamSoft continues its commitment to going the extra mile for customer data security with military-grade encryption, ID verification, server-side validation and the ability to review comprehensive reporting and analytics for improved learning outcomes.

“At ExamSoft, we are committed to delivering safe and secure exams across verticals with our versatile platform that can accommodate education, certifications, licensure and more,” said Sebastian Vos, CEO at ExamSoft. “We are humbled to be able to provide solutions that maintain the highest level of security and visibility and to support professionals in continued learning. We look forward to serving our next 2,000 customers with assessment solutions they can trust.”

About ExamSoft Worldwide, Inc.

ExamSoft, a Turnitin company, is an education technology company based in Dallas, Texas, that builds scalable software solutions that provide the highest level of exam security and integrity to education and certification institutions across a variety of verticals, settings and modalities. ExamSoft software gives educators and test-takers actionable data to improve performance and create meaningful efficiencies in grading, exam-building, psychometrics and overall assessment. The ExamSoft mission is to deliver superior assessment solutions to increase learning performance for every student, instructor and institution. ExamSoft currently serves 2,00 prominent academic, certification and licensing programs and has successfully administered over 63 million exams.

