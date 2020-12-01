NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of bluebird bio, Inc. (“bluebird” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether bluebird and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 4, 2020, bluebird disclosed that the Company will no longer be applying for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval of its bb1111 product as a treatment for sickle cell disease in the second half of 2021 as expected. Instead, citing “feedback” from the FDA, “alongside COVID-19 related shifts and contract manufacturing organization COVID-19 impacts, bluebird is adjusting its submission timing to late 2022.”

On this news, bluebird’s stock price fell $12.66 per share, or 21.62%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $45.89 per share on November 6, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .