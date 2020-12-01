Siverstone, UK, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in digitally printed flexible packaging, has announced the appointment of Ryan Kiley to the position of Director, Market Development responsible for driving ePac’s connected packaging solution - ePacConnect on a global basis.

In his most recent assignment, Mr. Kiley was with Ricoh North America for 13 years, and responsible for building the company’s production-class Software and Professional Service business unit. Previously, he spent 10 years with Rochester Software Associates as Director of Professional Services. Throughout Ryan’s career, he has successfully driven the development, sale, and services of digital print enabling software.

According to Carl Joachim, ePac's CMO: “To drive the market development of ePacConnect, we needed someone with a proven track record of success in software and professional services around production digital printing technologies. We’re excited to have Ryan on board to bring the capabilities of digitally produced connected packaging to our customers.”

ePacConnect leverages the power of digital printing to create serialized, trackable flexible packaging and new ways for brands to engage consumers, gain market insights and protect their brand. ePac will offer all its customers an entry-level no-cost solution, ideal for small and medium-sized brands, as well as a subscription fee-based solution for customers with broader requirements. By serializing each package it is automatically digitally enabled, given a unique digital identity, and can be “activated” at any time to give brands flexibility for how and when the codes are used. ePacConnect is currently being piloted in the United States and Europe with a full roll-out to all ePac locations planned in early 2021.

About ePac Flexible Packaging

ePac’s founders began with a mission to provide locally-based consumer packaged goods companies the ability to compete with large brands with great packaging. ePac’s customers are predominantly regional/local small and medium-sized CPGs, many of whom are focused on creating natural and innovative products for consumers. Since opening its first manufacturing facility in 2016, ePac’s mission has been clear – to help small brands obtain big brand presence, give back to the communities it serves, and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable, circular economy.

