Update of the financial calendar

Paris, December 1, 2020 – The Atari Group will now publish its semi-annual financial report for the half-year ended September 30, 2020, on January 15, 2021

The annual general meeting is now expected to be held on February 15, 2021, subject to the publication of the decree extending the possibility to hold shareholder meetings without public attendance beyond November 30, 2020 as foreseen by law N° 2020-1379 from November 14, 2020 extending the state of emergency until February 16, 2021.

Contacts:

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 – pm@atari-sa.com Tel +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on December 1, 2020 at 8:00 am CET.

Attachment