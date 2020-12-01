MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bouclair is proud to announce a $75,000 donation to local Canadian charitable organizations, Montreal-based Marie-Vincent Foundation and the Youth Without Shelter referral agency located in Etobicoke, Ontario. Representatives of the Bouclair team visited the local heroes to present them with a check and a basket filled with non-medical face masks. The proceeds from the sales of these facemasks is what helped make these donations possible.



Established in 1975, the Marie-Vincent Foundation is a Child Advocacy Center (CAC) committed to helping prevent sexual violence by developing education programs as well as providing support and counseling for victims and their families. To find out more about the Foundation's good work, please visit: https://marie-vincent.org/en/



Founded in 1986 to address a need in the community, Youth Without Shelter is an emergency residence and referral agency serving homeless youth, ages 16-24, by offering them shelter and support programs. Dedicated to getting youth off the streets, the shelter is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To find out more about the agency's good work, please visit: https://www.yws.on.ca



Bouclair believes that home starts with a feeling and wants to thank the organizations for the work that they do in making the community feel safe, as well as the customers who helped make these donations possible by purchasing face masks. In addition to the $75,000 donation made to the Marie-Vincent Foundation and the Youth Without Shelter referral agency, Bouclair is donating 30,000 face masks to various community organisations to help keep the Canadian community safe amidst these unprecedented times and strong government recommendations. Bouclair continues to sell face masks that meet all the latest public health recommendations and will continue to use the proceeds to support community organizations.

About Bouclair

The family business is proud to support Canadians in their efforts to decorate their homes with the latest trends at affordable prices. Bouclair continuously looks to develop and release new collections for its customers, ranging from home decor accents to home furnishings. The company relies on the passion and dedication of hundreds of employees, working hard every day to provide the best shopping experience in-store and online all across Canada.



